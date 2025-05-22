SI Predicts Gloomy 2025 Record for Giants
In theory, the New York Giants are much better than the squad that won only three games last season.
Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is a former Super Bowl champion who knows how to handle the football. Rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter is superbly gifted and skilled, a potential X-factor on a potentially relentless defensive line. Jevon Holland has proven he can lock down pass-catchers in coverage. Cornerback Paulson Adebo recorded three interceptions in seven games last year.
Several other roster additions, like Darius Alexander and Cam Skattebo, could exceed expectations. The Giants are arguably better-positioned to succeed than they have been in quite a while.
But that improvement might not translate to the standings. A merciless schedule and lingering uncertainty on offense have many analysts and oddsmakers doubting their ability to string together wins next season.
In his predictions for NFC teams, Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated expressed little faith in Big Blue, projecting them to go 4-13 and land in the basement for a second straight year.
"Unfortunately for the Giants, they won't get the benefits that usually come from receiving a last-place schedule," Manzano writes.
"In addition to their divisional matchups, Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, or Jameis Winston will have to face the teams in the NFC North and AFC West. They're going to need their dominant defensive front to keep them in games this season."
Will the Giants prove the skeptics wrong?
Manzano forecasts the Philadelphia Eagles to retain their NFC East supremacy with a 13-4 record, with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders coming in behind with double-digit win totals. New York got better, but the same can be said for its competition.
One cannot underestimate the combination of talent and desperation, however. There is plenty of promise on this roster, and with a strong sense of urgency permeating the front office and sidelines, the G-Men could be more dangerous than many anticipate.
The schedule is brutal. There is no dancing around that. The Giants begin the 2025-26 campaign with road games versus the Commanders and Cowboys and a home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. They also face the Super Bowl champion Eagles twice before November.
The grind may only intensify after that, with playoff-caliber teams loading up their calendars. It is easy to see why the pundits are still low on this franchise. However, general manager Joe Schoen seemingly took the necessary measures to ensure New York can withstand injury, misfortune, and sloppy play.
This group is deeper and tougher, two hallmarks of the proud Giants squads that fans cherish. Star playmakers Malik Nabers, Dexter Lawrence II and Brian Burns have help on offense and defense, respectively. Schoen raised the ceiling, at long last.
Brian Daboll was Coach of the Year and went to the playoffs in 2022-23 with a team that might have had more holes than this current one. Yes, the obstacles blocking New York's path are bigger this time, but a fierce fighting spirit should shine through on Sundays if the coaching staff can properly utilize its personnel.
Anything after that might be a bonus.
