New York Giants Draft Prospect: CB Sebastian Castro, Iowa
Sebastian Castro is a versatile run defending safety who played multiple positions within Iowa's deense.
Sebastian Castro, DB
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 265 lbs.
- Class: RS-Senior
- School: Iowa
- STATS
A former three star recruit out of Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he was the 11th safety and the 27th ranked recruit out of Illinois during the 2019 cycle. Earned Second-Team All-Big-10 in 2023 and Third-Team in 2024. He was also a Second-team Midseason All-American by the AP.
Strengths
- Thick sturdy build with modest length
- Is a sufficient athlete who can open & close his hips adequately
- Solid short-area-quickness and closing speed
- Solid change of direction skills are maximized by footwork/COG
- Attacks downhill promptly vs. the run and screens
- Quick and active hands when disengaging and jamming at the LOS
- Excellent overall footwork – very controlled mover in coverage
- Technically sound footwork when approaching the LOS or in coverage
- Excellent positioning and transitions in coverage – efficient feet / fluid hips / stays square to LOS when necessary
- Very smart and savvy player in coverage – disciplined with very good eyes
- Effortlessly sinks underneath 7/Corner for interception opportunities as curl/flat
- Excellent spatial awareness in zone – locates backside routes and undercuts; smart!
- Very high football IQ – played exceptionally well in the cohesive Kirk Ferentz defense
- Elite eyes from apex vs. screens – excellent job avoiding and deconstructing stalk blocks
- Not shy to get physical in coverage
- Sufficient in man coverage – will match RBs/TEs – shiftier or bigger/slot receivers could pose issues
- Very good overall run defender who executes his responsibility well
- Does a good job shedding/avoiding blocks to fit the run
- Physical player with a high motor
- Has power in his hits – goes for the football violently
- Versatile player with nickel and sub-package upside
Weaknesses
- Lacks top-end athletic traits – doesn’t have the immediate twitch of other DBs
- Does not possess deep long speed
- Not very long
- Aiming points in his jam can be refined
- Lack of top-end athletic traits and length will hinder upside in man coverage
- Will prematurely commit in man coverage which has left him susceptible
- Gets wild into the tackle point when in pursuit – can clean up his overall technique when at maximum speed
- Had a 15.7% missed tackle rate in college – most due to lack of control when at full speed in pursuit
- Will be a 25-year-old rookie in October
Summary
Sebastian Castro is a versatile nickel/sub-package – high football IQ – competitor with excellent feet and run defending ability. Teams all across the NFL are searching for smart and tough overhang defenders who can fit the run, while also possessing the necessary spatial awareness and man coverage skills to play various coverages – Castro checks these boxes to some degree.
Castro is an older prospect at 25. Although he can play man coverage, his lack of high end athletic traits cap his upside in that department. He is an excellent tackler when he’s not in full pursuit; he loses control too frequently into the tackle point and flies around with reckless abandon when he’s near maximum momentum. Castro can be a quality overhang in a zone heavy defense; he can carve out a valuable role while possessing desirable physicality as a run defender in sub-packages.
GRADE: 6.23