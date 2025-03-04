New York Giants Draft Prospect: Edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Antwaun Powell-Ryland - Virgina Tech- DE -6'3 - 258lbs



Shrine Bowl. Combine. Powell-Ryland was a PROBLEM in 1v1s and tested well. He needs to be talked about more, he produced 16 sacks in 2024. Polished rusher with an array of moves#NFLDraft2025 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/MLx6FOYMMb