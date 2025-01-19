Giants Country

New York Giants Draft Prospect: Edge Jah Joyner, Minnesota

Edge rusher is another one of those sneaky needs for the Giants. Here's what Jah Joyner of Minnesota can bring to the table if selected.

Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner (17) in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The New York Giants pass rush was primarily a positive for the team in 2024. But with the possibility of it losing edge Azeeez Ojulari, adding depth to the unit might not be a bad idea.

Jah Joyner, EDGE

  • Height: 6’5”
  • Weight: 265 lbs
  • Class: Senior
  • School: Minnesota
  • Stats

A former four star recruit out of Danbury High School in Danbury, Connecticut, where he was the second ranked recruit in the state and the 16th ranked EDGE in the 2020 recruiting class. He was a finalist Joyner originally committed to Boston College but flipped to Row the Boat with P.J. Fleck. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in the past two seasons. 

Joyner had 31 pressures in 2024. 46 in 2023, and 32 in 2022. He finished his college career with 112 total pressures. He will be in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Strengths

  • Excellent build and good athletic ability with elite length
  • Explosive player with excellent closing burst 
  • Excellent pass rushing tools + athletic ability 
  • Solid first few steps off the LOS
  • Good overall bend in fluidity – changes direction well 
  • Speed to threaten high-side with quick redirect inside (swim)
  • Understands how to leverage his length
  • Makes his chest small – smooth torso movement during rush
  • Quick and adaptive hands – flashes punch to force committal, understands how to react
  • Effective rip and dip to win high side + length to locate QB in pocket
  • Flashes several pass rushing move
  • Flashes combinations together – can convert speed to power
  • Flashes a controlled spin move
  • Solid overall play strength 
  • Locks out well as a run defender – good positioning 
  • Leverages his gap responsibility – gets eyes on football
  • Can anchor on the line of scrimmage
  • Gets low through double-team blocks
  • Excellent backside pursuit defender
  • High competitor who runs through the whistle 
Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner
Dec 26, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Lucian Anderson III (3) scrambles away from Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner (17) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Weaknesses

  • Lacks elite bend; does get washed up arc
  • Can bend, but doesn’t always get around the top of the arc cleanly 
  • Can improve hand placement
  • Adequate hand pop – doesn’t pack a heavy punch
  • Flashes a lot of pass rushing traits – can’t say they’re consistent yet
  • Play strength is solid but lacks lower-leg drive to consistently bull rush
  • He can anchor vs. the run but struggles to consistently disengage

Summary

Jah Joyner is a toolsy pass rusher with an elite frame and length. He combines good overall athletic ability with adaptive hands as a pass rusher to harass the quarterback.

He does a solid job getting hip to hip and possesses a very good rip move, with a solid ability to dip and bend through contact at the top of the pass rushing arc.

He also flashes a variety of moves as a pass rusher, but has not consistently mastered when/how to employ them, nor does he have any level of consistency in his moves. He is raw in that regard.

Joyner also lacks lower-leg drive to maximize his bull rush, but he does not get bullied in the run game. He does struggle to disengage from blocks at times but he can anchor and does well to get low and find a crevice versus double-teams.

He could use some refinement overall, but Joyner’s tools and relentless nature should garner him day two buzz, especially with a good week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. 

GRADE: 6.25

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart
Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart / Nick Falato

