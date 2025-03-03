New York Giants Draft Prospect: OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Donovan Jackson is a guard by nature who with a solid year in an NFL program, should be ready to move into the starting lineup.
Donovan Jackson, OL
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 320 lbs
- Class: Junior
- School: Ohio State
A former five-star recruit out of Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas, where he was the first graded IOL in the 2021 recruiting cycle and the second graded player from his state; he was the seventh overall player in his cycle. The 22-year-old has 2,571 career snaps and was a starter for three years.
Jackson stepped up massively for Ohio State in 2024 after LT Josh Simmons tore his patellar tendon in Week 7. Jackson, who had played 1,963 snaps at LG up until then, slid over to LT and played 529 snaps, helping the Buckeyes secure the national championship. Jackson surrendered just two sacks and 19 pressures in 2024, playing out of position.
He allowed 42 pressures and five sacks through his career, with eight penalties. He was a First-Team All-American selection in 2024 and earned First-Team All-Big 10 in every year he started (2022-2024). Jackson is a left guard with some versatility.
Strengths
- Wide player with thick frame and long-limbs – looks the part!
- Solid overall athlete – fluid mover with someone of his size/build
- Sufficient hip hinge and ability to open/close to handle penetrators/twists
- Solid burst and change of direction
- Exceptional pop on contact with very good lower-leg drive
- Excellent core and play strength
- Sustains blocks well with good footwork and excellent play strength
- He brings the hole BAG to a chip & climb
- Generates good force into contact as run blocker
- Excellent zone and DUO blocks – hits, secures, eyes, climbs
- Drove through and uprooted targets in DUO – gains vertical displacement
- Gets chest-to-chest and hands fit quick before he drives through the deck and rolls his hips into contact to maximize his excellent power
- Very good pass protector with good eyes and awareness
- Very high processor as a run and pass blocker
- Heavy – strong – hands that act as vice grips once he latches
- Very good anchor to handle power rushers
- Solid redirection and recovery skills in pass protection
- Team-player: successfully played LT after Josh Simmons’ injury
Weaknesses
- Gets top heavy and can lean
- Only average burst and explosiveness
- Redirection ability is sufficient but not a strength
- Feet need work at tackle (will likely be a OG at the next level)
- Not fleet of foot in space
- Keeps hands wide in pass protection – quick PR dictated to him too frequently
- Quick penetrators gave him issues and led to altered rushing plays
Summary
Jackson is a highly intelligent and very strong interior offensive lineman who was an unsung hero of Ohio State’s championship run. He shifted to left tackle after Josh Simmons’ injury and the Buckeyes did not miss a beat.
A left guard by trade, Jackson sports heavy hands and good run blocking ability. He frames his assignments well and delivers good power at the point of contact, albeit his hands and feet could both use refinement.
Jackson is a brute with sufficient athletic ability and an ideal offensive guard build. He’s rarely fooled in pass protection and is good overall in that area, although he’s not very explosive and quickness tends to give him problems.
His redirection ability isn’t necessarily a strength but Jackson tends to recover and affect the quick pass rushers in the second to third phase of a play when he is initially beaten – it just doesn’t always look pretty.
Overall, Jackson can execute any run assignment and is a good pass protector who plays with power, heavy hands, and a sturdy anchor. He will be one of the first interior offensive linemen selected in the upcoming draft.
GRADE:6.38