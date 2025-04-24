QB Phil Simms Believes This Giants Draft Move Would Be Surprising
Former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms knows a thing or two about quarterback pressure in New York, and he’s not convinced the Giants are ready to make the boldest move of all in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Giants Super Bowl XXI MVP, in an appearance on the Bleav in Giants podcast with Giants radio voices Bob Papa and Carl Banks earlier this month, said he would be “surprised” if his old team selects a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, where the Giants have been linked at times to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.
“You have to take the guy who you think is your franchise going forward, and if you take him at three, it will be great pressure to develop him,” Simms said.
Simms referenced Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, both signed this offseason to relatively short and inexpensive deals, as guys who give the Giants a veteran cushion and possibly a reason to think long-term instead of forcing a quarterback pick just for the sake of forcing a pick.
After only winning three games in the 2024 season that raised more questions than answers, particularly about the future of the quarterback position, New York is staring at a top-three pick with multiple paths forward.
One of Colorado's cornerback/receiver, Travis Hunter, and Penn State’s edge, Abdul Carter, is expected to be on the board when the Giants go on the clock.
It’s believed that they will take whichever of the two is there, as both players could offer immediate help for a roster that has struggled with consistency and depth across multiple units.
Sanders, who earlier in the mock draft season was thought to be a top-three pick, with some even projecting him as a likely No. 1 overall pick, has, at least on draft analyst boards, been sliding downward, with some analysts speculating if he’ll even be selected in the first round.
The Giants, meanwhile, could trade back into the bottom of the first round for their quarterback of the future–they’ve been linked to Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart, Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, and Louisville’s Tyler Shough–or they could pass on one altogether, though that latter scenario is unlikely.
But again, the additions of Wilson and Winston give the Giants a bit of breathing room. But if Schoen and Brian Daboll are serious about building long-term stability, they will have to take a swing at a quarterback at some point in this draft.
That’s the decision the Giants face heading into draft night. Play it safe and try to win now, or roll the dice big for the quarterback of the future.
