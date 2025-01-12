Shedeur Sanders Goes to Giants in Analyst's Newest Mock Draft
It’s still relatively early to predict how the 2025 NFL Draft will play out, but one pattern seems to be emerging: Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are all being projected as the first three candidates off the board.
The question, though, is in what order will those three go, assuming that they remain the top three candidates.
In a new mock draft by Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network, the first three picks project Ward to the Titans, Hunter to the Browns, and Sanders to the New York Giants.
However, that mock draft appears to have been written before word of Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson re-injuring his Achilles broke on Friday.
Infante, whose mock draft was published January 11said of his pick for the Giants, “Sanders is an accurate, tough, and intelligent quarterback who can efficiently distribute the football at a high level.”
But, he also added, “The Giants would need to invest heavily in an offensive line around Sanders, as he holds onto the ball too long and doesn’t have the elite physical upside to get away with it. As a passer who can methodically move the ball down the field, though, there’s potential for him to be a franchise quarterback.”
More information about Sanders’s ability as a potential pro-level quarterback will certainly start to emerge as he takes part in the college all-star games, the combine, and his pro day. However, some things in Infante’s assessment might cause the Giants to pause if they agree with the scouting report.
For one, the Giants just moved on from a quarterback in Daniel Jones, who was known to hold the ball too long. Holding onto the ball too long was one reason the Giants struggled in the red zone with Jones at the helm, as having a quarterback who can make quick and correct decisions inside such a tight window is a plus.
The other concern, again assuming the Giants scouts agree with Infante’s opinion, is the claim that Sanders lacks “the elite physical upside” to get away with holding onto the ball too long.
This suggests that instead of being able to use his legs to get away from the pocket closing in on him, he would absorb a sack instead.
According to Pro Football Focus, concerns about Sanders holding the ball too long might be valid.
Of the 36 draft-eligible quarterbacks with a minimum of 80 dropbacks while under pressure, Sanders has some responsibility for 26.4% of the pressures he’s endured, the highest percentage of that 36-man sample size.
Infante concludes that “it would be surprising” if the Giants didn’t select a quarterback with their first pick in the 2025 draft.
Maybe yes, maybe no. With the season now over and ownership having committed to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to make that decision, Daboll needs to get fully up to speed on the 2025 quarterback class and the pending free agent class.
In fact, the most likely scenario is that the Giants will look for a veteran bridge quarterback regardless of what they plan to do in the draft. Even if they were to land one of Sanders or Ward, there would be a realistic chance that quarterback would not necessarily be ready to start Week 1.
But there is no question that if the Giants were to land a young franchise quarterback, it would re-energize a fan base beaten down from years of poor quarterbacking.