Should Giants Look Short-term or Long Term for Franchise QB Solution?
The New York Giants are in a conundrum heading into the NFL Draft. They might have the means to select the franchise quarterback they seriously require, but the allure of an exceptionally talented prospect like pass-rusher Abdul Carter out of Penn State could sway the organization's war room.
Considering the team's challenging circumstances, pleasing the majority of the fan base seems infeasible. Debates will rage regardless of whom general manager Joe Schoen selects with the No. 3 overall pick.
But there are still those such as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic who believesthe Giants will first and foremost attempt to solve their biggest quandary before pursuing players who can offer immediate contributions.
Feldman of The Athletic projects New York to take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in his April 2 mock draft.
Many find it difficult to comprehend the idea of the front office acquiring a signal-caller at No. 3 after signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, and in fact, there is a growing sentiment that New York will grab either cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter or Carter, depending on who is on the board.
In Feldman's mock, the Tennessee Titans draft quarterback Cam Ward with the top pick and the Cleveland Browns pair Carter with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett on the edge. That leaves Schoen with a choice between the Buffaloes' two most prominent prospects.
Hunter is a sensational athlete who exhibited a versatile skill set unlike any other before him, but he does not play the most crucial position in football. If Big Blue fails to correctly identify an individual who can lead their quarterback room for many years to come, additional losses and setbacks will ensue.
Can the Giants afford to let Sanders slip away?
Begrudgingly taking a player they don’t have graded highly is irresponsible, but if the Giants are convinced of Shedeur Sanders' prowess, they should not get cute in this draft. A crowded quarterback depth chart suggests a potent sense of desperation. But optics will prove insignificant if Sanders is the real deal.
Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll attended Colorado's Pro Day, where they got a closer look at Sanders and Hunter. The team is trying to glean as much information as possible, for it knows the lasting impact drafting or passing on a quarterback can have on a franchise.
The whole Sanders experience was present in Boulder during his workout on April 4. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year displayed the exquisite accuracy that enabled him to lead the FBS with a 74.0 completion percentage, hitting his receiver on 58 of 63 attempts. He also took some time to throw the ball, which became a source of contention on social media.
Sanders might be unable to suppress the doubts surrounding his arm strength, but he can work tediously to quicken his release. He also exudes toughness in the pocket and posted 64 passing touchdowns to just 13 interceptions behind a suspect offensive line. He has compiled a body of work that justifies ample consideration.
The Giants cannot continue to avoid addressing their quarterback of the future indefinitely. The only question is how much longer are they willing to wait.
