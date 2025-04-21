Should Giants Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux if they Draft Abdul Carter?
Former New York Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi once said a team can never have too many pass rushers. That belief has proven especially true for the New York Giants throughout their 100-year history.
Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck, and Jason Pierre-Paul are among the numerous Giants pass rushers the Giants have had over the last two decades and who have helped define Giants football.
The ability to consistently get to a quarterback can have a significant domino effect, leading to the Lombardi Trophy.
The Philadelphia Eagles illustrated that point when they pummeled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. So if the Giants, who currently have Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Chauncey Golston on the edges, might end up adding Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter to the group, is that too many, given that Burns, Thibodeaux, and Carter all play similar positions?
When a franchise has an abundance of potentially impactful playmakers, it typically finds a way to feed everyone. However, considering the circumstances surrounding the Giants' hole at quarterback, the more practical approach for Schoen and company could be to trade Thibodeaux to acquire more assets both this year and next.
No one wants to part ways with a top-five pick before their rookie contract expires. Still, dealing away Kayvon Thibodeaux can net the Giants valuable resources they can then use to solidify their long-term signal-caller situation.
The Giants can plan ahead by making a big move
This is a hard decision, probably one the Giants won’t make on draft weekend. Although the former Oregon star has not met the lofty expectations the organization and fan base set for him in 2022, he is a productive member of the defensive line. Thibodeaux has 21.0 sacks, 73 solo tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles in 43 NFL games.
At just 24 years of age, he could get considerably better. The 2021 unanimous All-American does not look the part of a premium pass-rusher at this time, though.
Burns is a two-time Pro Bowler, and Carter would receive a prominent role immediately if the Giants draft him. Free-agent signing Golston is a solid rotational piece who will also command snaps. Thibodeaux's place on the defense could be murky.
The deadline for the Giants to exercise the fifth-year option in his contract, which would cost them $16.1 million, is fast approaching. Should Carter land in the Meadowlands, making that sizable investment in the short term or choosing to sign Thibodeaux to a new deal are certainly difficult scenarios.
Schoen may not want to part with the first Giants player he selected, but a sacrifice could pay huge dividends. New York needs a franchise quarterback. More bargaining chips should come in handy, whether it wishes to trade back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft or pounce in 2026.
Can Big Blue really have it all without compromising?
Thibodeaux is promising enough to command good value on the trade market and expendable enough to justify the Giants shipping him out to another team. If the team grabs Carter at No. 3, adjustments are coming.
Thibodeaux would likely be the Giants' third-most important edge rusher in this equation. Rather than struggling to fit him into the defensive scheme and forking over $16 million, an amicable split might work best for everyone.
Even though Thibodeaux has not elevated the Giants as anticipated, he can still help the squad regain prominence in some other way. Trading this player could get New York closer to plugging in its most significant leak.
It is hard to imagine a world in which Carter is wreaking havoc on the D-line, and a young quarterback is thriving under center without the front office aggressively pursuing all options.
