Surprising First-round Pick Named "Best Fit" for Giants
The revamped New York Giants are coming off a productive free agency period in which they added youthful talent, versatility, and experience. However, plenty of work remains to do at the 2025 NFL Draft.
Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen will have the chance to acquire more game-changers and viable contributors as he seeks to address the team's remaining needs. Another tight end is not believed to be high on that list.
But an impactful pass-catcher who can do damage alongside wide receiver Malik Nabers is something the Giants can use. When naming the first-round fits for all 32 NFL teams, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus slotted Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to New York.
"While No. 3 overall would be unprecedented draft capital for a tight end, Warren’s addition to a group that already includes Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson would create one of the toughest passing attacks to defend," Cameron wrote.
"A versatile weapon with strong hands and elite production (93.4 PFF receiving grade), Warren could immediately elevate a Giants offense that ranked 31st in EPA (Expected Points Added) per pass play a season ago."
New York cannot, under any circumstances, give another team a free pass at Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. If the Giants want Warren, they must trade down and collect assets. Considering the organization has received calls for No. 3 (as confirmed by Joe Schoen), that scenario could come to fruition.
And if it does, there is much to like about the 6-foot-5, 256-pound prospect. Warren, who spent part of his colleague career with starting Giants tight end Theo Johnson at University Park, is possibly the most complete pass-catcher in the 2025 class.
“I've always had nothing but good things to say about Tyler. I have a ton of respect for him,” Johnson told reporters earlier this week. “He's one of my closest friends. We keep in contact a bunch. We've been talking a whole bunch through this process for him.
“I think he's going to be a stud in this league. Whoever gets him will get a tremendous tight end that will play for a long time. He handles his business the right way. He's already a pro and not even a pro yet.”
Tyler Warren is one of the more intriguing players in NFL Draft
The 22-year-old Warren recorded 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, helping Penn State enjoy one of its best seasons in recent program history.
Warren earned All-American honors and won the John Mackey Award, recognizing the nation's top tight end. He looks and acts the part of a game-breaker.
There are questions the Giants must ask themselves before committing to Tyler Warren, though. Are they ready to slide down Theo Johnson on the depth chart and use a first-round pick on a TE?
A season-ending foot injury limited Johnson to 12 games in his rookie campaign. New York head coach Brian Daboll may want to give the fourth-rounder another opportunity to lock down the job. However, Warren's potential is difficult to overlook.
He has more upside, is a trusted playmaker, and is a good blocker. If the Giants find a trade package that suits their needs, Warren could help stabilize the franchise.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.