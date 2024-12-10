They Might Be Giants: Five College Draft Prospects Who Stood Out in Week 15
College Football's Week 15 is done, and these five draft prospects, who could end up on the Giants' big board next April, did well to get their names out there to improve their respective draft stocks.
WR Matthew Golden, Texas
Matthew Golden was, far and away, the best wide receiver on the field when Texas lost in overtime against Georgia. Golden was targeted 13 times with eight receptions for 162 yards receiving.
He displayed plus-level route running, separation, and athleticism. His route stems were detailed, and the way he attacked the defensive back's leverage to create separation for QB Quinn Ewers to have easier throws makes him a quarterback-friendly receiver.
Golden's body control and ball skills are exciting to watch on film. The Giants can use a talented and versatile wide receiver like Golden to pair with Malik Nabers on day two of the NFL Draft.
CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
The 2024 season has been a strong year for Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron, who is consistently climbing the cornerback rankings.
Nothing changed against Georgia; he continued to put up an impressive performance. Barron was targeted in coverage four times, giving up one catch.
He accounted for one pass breakup and an interception to give his team a chance to tie or win the game in the fourth quarter. He has proven to be a difference maker in the secondary with his alignment versatility to play nickel, outside CB, and safety.
A player of his caliber would be an instant impact and talent upgrade into the Giants' secondary.
IOL Sal Wormley, Penn State
One of the best performances on the offensive line came from Penn State guard Sal Wormley. He faced a talented interior defensive line for Oregon and allowed one pressure and a sack on a twist/stunt between the Ducks' defensive tackles.
Otherwise, Wormley was stellar, showcasing his hand strength and ability to punch and re-establish the connection if his hand was knocked away.
Worlmely's lateral agility is functional, and his motor for washing defenders out of the picture is awesome. Improving the front lines remains a big need for the Giants front office.
CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
Daylen Everette played another great game against Texas in the SEC Championship game. Everette repeated his success against Quinn Ewers in their second meeting this season with two more interceptions.
He played tough and physical defense against those athletically gifted wide receivers. Everette closed on the football quickly, intending to get a hand on it to make a play. He did a good job separating the ball from the receiver's body late in the rep.
A second cornerback across from Deonte Banks is needed and Everette, who plays with toughness, competitiveness, and physicality could be a welcome sight in the Giants' cornerbacks room.
QB Drew Allar, Penn State
Despite throwing two interceptions, Drew Allar had a solid performance against Oregon's tough defense. Allar made plays with his arms and legs that were impactful.
He accounted for four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing).
Allar could give Brian Daboll Josh Allen vibes from his time in Buffalo. Penn State has very little draftable offensive skill position talent around Allar, which hurts his stat lines more often than not.
If he is put in an offense with playmakers, I expect him to develop and reach his high ceiling. Daboll is the coach who can get the job done.