They Might Be Giants: Five College Draft Prospects Who Stood Out in Week 15

College Football scout Damian Parson has another five college draft prospects who helped their respective stock with their Week 15 performances.

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) motions after getting a first down during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field.
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) motions after getting a first down during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
College Football's Week 15 is done, and these five draft prospects, who could end up on the Giants' big board next April, did well to get their names out there to improve their respective draft stocks.

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Matthew Golden was, far and away, the best wide receiver on the field when Texas lost in overtime against Georgia. Golden was targeted 13 times with eight receptions for 162 yards receiving. 

He displayed plus-level route running, separation, and athleticism. His route stems were detailed, and the way he attacked the defensive back's leverage to create separation for QB Quinn Ewers to have easier throws makes him a quarterback-friendly receiver.

Golden's body control and ball skills are exciting to watch on film. The Giants can use a talented and versatile wide receiver like Golden to pair with Malik Nabers on day two of the NFL Draft. 

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) reacts to a play during the Longhorns' game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 9, 2024 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

The 2024 season has been a strong year for Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron, who is consistently climbing the cornerback rankings. 

Nothing changed against Georgia; he continued to put up an impressive performance. Barron was targeted in coverage four times, giving up one catch. 

He accounted for one pass breakup and an interception to give his team a chance to tie or win the game in the fourth quarter. He has proven to be a difference maker in the secondary with his alignment versatility to play nickel, outside CB, and safety. 

A player of his caliber would be an instant impact and talent upgrade into the Giants' secondary. 

Sal Wormley
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin with offensive lineman Sal Wormley (77) as the Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. / Jake Crandall / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

IOL Sal Wormley, Penn State

One of the best performances on the offensive line came from Penn State guard Sal Wormley. He faced a talented interior defensive line for Oregon and allowed one pressure and a sack on a twist/stunt between the Ducks' defensive tackles.

Otherwise, Wormley was stellar, showcasing his hand strength and ability to punch and re-establish the connection if his hand was knocked away.

Worlmely's lateral agility is functional, and his motor for washing defenders out of the picture is awesome. Improving the front lines remains a big need for the Giants front office. 

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates with his teammates after picking off a pass from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

Daylen Everette played another great game against Texas in the SEC Championship game. Everette repeated his success against Quinn Ewers in their second meeting this season with two more interceptions. 

He played tough and physical defense against those athletically gifted wide receivers. Everette closed on the football quickly, intending to get a hand on it to make a play. He did a good job separating the ball from the receiver's body late in the rep. 

A second cornerback across from Deonte Banks is needed and Everette, who plays with toughness, competitiveness, and physicality could be a welcome sight in the Giants' cornerbacks room. 

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks downfield against the Oregon Ducks against the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

QB Drew Allar, Penn State 

Despite throwing two interceptions, Drew Allar had a solid performance against Oregon's tough defense. Allar made plays with his arms and legs that were impactful. 

He accounted for four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing). 

Allar could give Brian Daboll Josh Allen vibes from his time in Buffalo. Penn State has very little draftable offensive skill position talent around Allar, which hurts his stat lines more often than not. 

If he is put in an offense with playmakers, I expect him to develop and reach his high ceiling. Daboll is the coach who can get the job done. 

Damian Parson
DAMIAN PARSON

Damian Parson is a Senior Draft Analyst with The Draft Network and Co-host of Locked On NFL Draft. He has spent time covering the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins. Formerly of SB Nation, FanSided, and AtoZSports.

