They Might Be Giants: Five to Watch in CFB Playoffs Between Notre Dame and Indiana
The College Football playoffs are here with a bigger and better look. No more than four teams, we have 12 teams with a chance to win a National Championship.
More teams bring more opportunities for draftable prospects to shed light on their abilities, cement themselves as one of the best in the class, and/or stamp themselves with resume games on the docket.
On Friday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the Indiana Hoosiers. Who should New York Giants fans watch in this game? Here are five names.
QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Riley Leonard is a talented dual-threat quarterback prospect. With a good arm, he can make NFL throws at all levels of the defense.
Leonard has a good ceiling with untapped potential. He can develop into a long-term starter in the NFL, similar to Ryan Tannehill. Leonard has more physical ability, but a Tannehill career arc is not bad.
He is expected to be a Day 2 pick; with a strong performance against Indiana to advance to face the Georgia Bulldogs, he can elevate his 2025 NFL Draft stock even further.
IDL Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
Notre Dame's Rylie Mills is among the most underrated interior defensive linemen in the nation and draft. Listed as 6-5 and 295 pounds, Mills leads the Fighting Irish in sacks this season.
He offers alignment versatility, rushing from multiple positions on the defensive line. Mills can generate consistent pressure on Indiana's quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
Mills boasts a pass-rush win rate of 14.3%, but it increases to 19.7% on true dropback sets. The Giants would benefit from adding an interior pocket pusher to pair alongside their elite defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence.
SAF Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Xavier Watts is among the best safeties in a talented draft class. Watts is more of a traditional strong safety who plays well in the box as a plus-run defender.
He provides positional flexibility to play in two-high safety sets and even some big nickel/dime usage.
This season, he has shown the ability to force turnovers with five interceptions in different varieties.
In a league where versatility is king, Watts will have plenty of interest from NFL teams attracted to his outstanding skill set and playmaking profile.
WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
Elijah Sarratt is the top wide receiver for Kurtis Rourke and the Indiana Hoosier offense. Sarratt offers an NFL frame at 6-2, 210 pounds with good play strength and hands. He will be the key to Notre Dame's defensive attention in the passing attack.
Sarratt is a grass-finder when attacking defensive coverages. When areas on the field are unattended, he works into them well.
His ability to get yards after the catch is impressive to watch, as a result of his body control and play strength.
If Indiana hopes to walk out of this game with a win, expect to hear Elijah Sarratt's name called consistently during this game against Notre Dame.
Edge Mikail Kamara, Indiana
A rarely discussed edge rushing prospect, Mikail Kamara has an opportunity to open everyone's eyes and welcome them to his skill set.
He is a low-gravity rusher with good power upon contact that drives blockers backward.
He will make an impact as a run defender from multiple alignments on the Hoosier's defensive line.
Kamara's ability to play on the edges and reduce down to the interior creates an easier path to success and finding/exploiting potential mismatches in the trenches.
