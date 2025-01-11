Three Non-QB Draft Options for Giants in First Round
The New York Giants' biggest need entering the 2025 off-season and draft season is quarterback. That said, winning a meaningless game against the Indianapolis Colts moved them out of the range of controlling their destiny and selecting one of the top two quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.
Granted, there was never any guarantee that the Giants would choose one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward–for all we know, the Giants might choose to go in a completely different direction at the position and select a bridge quarterback to carry them through the next two years while hoping to have a chance at a quarterback from a much stronger crop being anticipated in 2026.
That said, if the Giants pass on Sanders and Ward or if both are off the board by the time the Giants go on the clock at No. 3, here are three just as good non-quarterback options that I believe would be just as worthy of a third-overall grade in this 2025 draft class.
WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
One of the best blue-chip players in the draft is Travis Hunter, Colorado's star athlete. Hunter has first-round grades at wide receiver and cornerback. He is a dual-threat prospect with high-level playmaking at either position.
If he plays full-time cornerback, Hunter is scheme versatile with immense ball skills to make quarterbacks pay for recklessly testing him in coverage. The Giants need another talented cover-up alongside Deonte Banks heading into the 2025 season.
Hunter creates turnovers in a defensive secondary. He plays the ball at the catch point like a wide receiver and has great closing speed on short and intermediate routes.
The Giants' defense needs to improve in preventing turnovers. They had five interceptions in 2024, finishing 31st or second worst in the league. Hunter would help improve that number.
As a wide receiver, Hunter would create a dynamic duo with Malik Nabers for whoever is throwing the football. Hunter is explosive, sudden, and shifty in the open field. He can play full-time cornerback and have a package of plays offensively to make an all-around impact on this Giants' team.
I could see a situation where Hunter would be a full-time cornerback with the Giants but still have a select package of plays as a wide receiver. Hunter solves two needs on this roster, sending his early draft value off the charts.
IDL Mason Graham, Michigan
The Giants need to improve the interior defensive line alongside star Dexter Lawrence II. On the edges, Brian Burns and a healthy Kayvon Thibodeaux are a talented pass-rush duo, but there is a missing piece on the defensive line that has been missing ever since Leonard Williams was traded to Seattle.
Mason Graham is a blue-chip prospect and disruptive defensive lineman. He has alignment versatility and is stout against the run, handling double teams at the point of attack.
If selected, he will not see as many double-team/duo blocks as he has at Michigan and would benefit from Lawrence's gravity, resulting in more advantageous matchups in the trenches.
This is a three-down impact defender, and he should be in play with the third overall pick for the Giants.
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
Similar to Travis Hunter, Will Johnson would make a great impact on the Giants' passing defense. Johnson is a CB1-caliber talent and displayed his ability to take the football away in the few games he played this season.
Johnson is technically sound and plays multiple coverages. He is impactful, playing from depth, where he can read and close on underneath routes. He is accustomed to facing the opposing team's top wide receiver and could step in to remove that responsibility from Banks.
If you’re looking for an NFL comparison, NFL scouts I’ve spoken with say to look at Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II. If Johnson can reach that level, the Giants will have their CB1 for the next decade.