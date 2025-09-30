Very Early Three-Round Mock Draft for NY Giants
It's never too early to think about the mock draft event, though the college picture and order are still taking shape for the 2026 NFL Draft.
This past year, Big Blue identified two potential pillars in quarterback Jaxson Dart and outside linebacker Abdul Carter. Moving forward, the front office must focus on surrounding them with other promising players. Pro Football & Sports Network has two prospects in mind.
In a recent three-round 2026 mock draft, PFSN projected the Giants to select Utah right tackle Spencer Fano with the No. 5 overall pick and Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. in the next round.
New York sent its third-rounder to the Houston Texans as part of the Dart trade, but it can still acquire two impactful playmakers in the first 40 picks.
Do the NY Giants have a future starter for the O-line?
Although the Giants have looked capable in the trenches at times, there are still gaping holes in this unit.
Andrew Thomas remains the class of the offensive line when healthy, but he is a constant injury risk. The organization cannot put all its hopes in him. It must add another difference-making lineman.
By all accounts, Fano fits that description. Although the 6-foot-5, 304-pounder is presently performing below his All-Big 12 form, he is still building a compelling case for scouts during his junior campaign with the Utes.
Fano, currently with a 73.4 pass-blocking grade per Pro Football Focus, typically displays reliable footwork and has not allowed a sack through five games.
That said, the Giants have been grooming fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow to take on the right tackle spot. Mbow saw some earlier action at left tackle and held his own, so if he continues progressing, it does not make much sense to invest a top 40 draft pick on a right tackle.
Anthony Hill Jr. could be a steal in the second round of the draft
Giants general manager Joe Schoen left the linebacker position largely untouched this year, knowing that the group would require considerable attention next offseason.
Micah McFadden, who is recovering from a season-ending foot injury, will be a free agent at the end of the campaign. Bobby Okereke has an additional year remaining on his deal, but he could be a cap casualty next year. An explosive athlete like Hill could be a splendid option in the rebuild of that position.
"The 6'3" and 235-pound linebacker is an instant-impact playmaker who is electric as a pass rusher. His extensive bag of pass rush tricks and explosive athleticism will sometimes see him aligned off the edge," PFSN noted.
"His range and downhill violent movement demolishes in the run game, providing an enticing profile with the highest ceiling of any linebacker in this talented class."
The coaching staff would presumably have the choice to utilize the junior in a variety of ways.
If the Giants have a shot at snagging Anthony Hill Jr. in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, fans will likely rejoice. He has recorded one forced fumble and has not missed a tackle in the Longhorns' first five games.
The hope is that the production and promise eventually converge, though, if that happens, Hill may not be available for New York to pick on Day 2.
This team craves upside, and whether it is Fano, Hill, or someone else, there should be plenty of opportunities to obtain it.
