Victor Cruz Wants Giants to Draft This Player in First Round
It has officially been more than 13 years since the New York Giants won their last Super Bowl. They have plummeted to depths that few fans anticipated, burning through head coaches while enduring ten losing seasons.
The hope is that general manager Joe Schoen, who received a grace period from team ownership, can get things going in the right direction for the franchise by making a few shrewd personnel moves. And if he needs any advice on how to do that, one member of that last championship team has an idea on how the franchise can reclaim its mojo.
Wide receiver and fan favorite Victor Cruz, who scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVI and played six seasons with Big Blue, is lobbying for the Giants to select the unique talent in the 2025 draft class in the first round.
That player is Colorado defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
"Bring in a game changer like Travis Hunter, who can be your Swiss Army knife on the field, both offensively and defensively, and then build our roster around him," Cruz told FOX 5 New York's Dan Bowens.
"Next year, we've got to go all in on (quarterback) Arch Manning. I think New York City would be thrilled about it. It would rejuvenate the New York-New Jersey area and hopefully put some wins in the win column for us as well."
If the Giants take two of the most high-profile prospects in back-to-back drafts, it’s certainly conceivable that the ire felt among the fan base would begin to quickly dissipate. Obviously, on-field results are the only thing that matters, but Hunter and Manning would inject hype and enthusiasm into MetLife Stadium.
Owning the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft puts New York in a tricky yet intriguing situation. Many analysts expect the organization to scoop up Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the two top quarterback prospects in this draft if either is still available when the Giants are on the clock since quarterback is arguably the team's most glaring weakness.
Travis Hunter is brimming with promise.
Cruz would support whatever decision the Giants make, but he, much like current Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, is also clearly enamored with Colorado's two-way star.
Hunter is an electric athlete who can address multiple needs. Last season, the wide receiver/cornerback recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and four interceptions, 36 combined tackles, one forced fumble, and 11 pass breakups on defense, riding his unparalleled versatility to the Heisman Trophy.
But does he fit on the Giants? Considering New York can use a lock-down corner and a secondary pass-catcher to pair with stellar rookie Malik Nabers, the answer to that question might be yes.
Hunter will eventually have to prioritize one position more than the other, even though he has reportedly expressed a desire to continue playing for both sides of the ball.
Regardless, he can be an impactful playmaker for head coach Brian Daboll, who looks to quickly erase the stench of a franchise-worse 3-14 record in the 2024 season.
More New York Giants Coverage
- All-time New York Giants Super Bowl Lineup: Which Players from Giants' Five Super Bowls Made the Cut?