Ward or Sanders: NFL Draft Analyst Breaks Down Both QB's Attributes
Will 2025 finally be the year the New York Giants find their next Eli Manning at quarterback? With the Daniel Jones experiment having run nearly six years without consistent success, the Giants are at a crossroads with their quarterback situation.
They face a draft class in which the position isn’t as well-stocked as it was last year. They are also picking third, behind two teams (Titans and Browns) that are quarterback-needy.
The two top prospects most frequently linked to the Giants are Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Both have strengths and weaknesses, but which is better comes down to the right fit, both for the short term and the long term.
David Syversten of Ourlads Scouting Services recently analyzed both quarterbacks’ strengths and weaknesses using five categories: performance versus defensive pressure, downfield passing, ball placement and accuracy, dual-threat potential, and leadership.
One trait that Giants general manager Joe Schoen will surely focus on in the lead-up to the NFL Draft is how these prospective NFL signal-callers handle pressure. In Syversten’s analysis, Sanders stands above Ward in that area.
Behind the Buffaloes' shaky offensive line, Sanders faced pressure on 35 percent of his dropbacks. He maintained his composure, posting a 70.4 adjusted completion percentage and a 93 NFL passer rating. Conversely, Ward, who enjoyed sturdier protection on the Hurricanes, managed just a 79 passer rating.
Sanders, a Heisman Trophy finalist, can improve that number with time, but his contemporary might be more equipped to withstand a vulnerable O-line at the next level immediately.
Sanders was sacked 94 times in the last two seasons and still threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. He might require a shorter adjustment period. The Giants regularly face injury concerns in the trenches, so their starting quarterback needs to exercise sound judgment in the pocket.
Both players succeeded in downfield passing, completing deep throws roughly 50 percent of the time while limiting turnovers.
Syvertsen gives Sanders the edge in accuracy and ball placement, though, touting his consistency in his throwing mechanics. But Ward stands out more as a dual threat.
Ward, the consensus All-American who excelled at Incarnate Word and Washington State before arriving at Miami, possesses notable versatility in his game.
He uses his mobility to evade sacks and extend plays, two hallmarks of an effective modern NFL quarterback. In 2024, Ward supplemented his 4,313 passing yards and 39 passing touchdowns with 204 rushing yards and four additional scores. He can hurt defenses in a variety of ways.
In terms of personality, Sanders and Ward couldn’t be more different. Sanders embraces the spotlight, while Ward is more low-key. They both set the tone, propelling their respective programs to their best seasons in several years.
The Giants, meanwhile, do not necessarily need their quarterback to be a loud voice, but a strong presence, as well as growth and consistency, are essential.
In Syversten’s final analysis, Sanders has the higher floor. That said, the Giants will continue to do their due diligence on which of the two is the right fit for the organization.