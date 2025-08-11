Former NFL Star Chris Long Praises NY Giants Defense
The offense commanded much of the attention in the New York Giants' 34-25 preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills, and rightly so, but fans expect the defense to be this team's headlining act during the 2025-26 campaign.
So does Chris Long. The retired defensive lineman, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, is quite interested in Big Blue's defense. He is particularly enamored with the vaunted pass-rushing attack.
"They might have the best NASCAR package in football," the two-time Super Bowl champion said during a recent episode of his podcast, Green Light with Chris Long.
"The NASCAR package is when you put your four best rushers on the field (Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux).
"This has got a chance to be kind of a sexy defense, man. A defense you want to see play.... I am all about this defense. I got to call it how I see it."
Long mentioned how there might be some holes in the unit, including at the second outside cornerback slot, but he likes the Giants' overall defensive balance.
The NY Giants must maximize their impressive-looking defense
Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo give the secondary much more takeaway upside, which was a glaring weakness last season, and Dru Phillips and Tyler Nubin could both be positioned for notable sophomore campaigns. Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden could also hold their own as interior linebackers.
But Long knows what everyone else does: the front-seven will determine just how lethal this entire defense can be this year. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and son of Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long highlighted Dexter Lawrence II as a true juggernaut, lauding rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter as a potentially special player.
Based on what fans have seen to this point, it is difficult to dispute either point. The former has been a pillar of consistency in a land of unreliability over the last few years, displaying remarkable versatility on the defensive line.
Lawrence has posted 80-plus grades in both pass-rushing and run defense in three consecutive seasons, per Pro Football Focus, making him arguably the best defensive tackle in the league today.
Carter joined the Giants with massive hype surrounding him, and he is still generating that level of buzz thus far. Yes, it is only August, but the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is bursting off the edge.
He totaled three pressures in just three pass-rush snaps versus the Bills, overpowering four-time Pro Bowl tackle Dion Dawkins, who, per The 33rd Team, has, in 1,187 snaps over the last two seasons, surrendered just four sacks, 56 pressures, and 13 hits in pass protection.
If Carter maintains this relentlessness during the regular season, the whole defense should become more effective.
One cannot overlook Brian Burns, however. The veteran outside linebacker is New York's most dependable edge rusher at the moment, having posted 61 total pressures in the 2024 campaign. He is durable and impactful.
Kayvon Thibodeaux rounds out this squad's NASCAR package, offering solid production and still possessing some unfulfilled potential. Bolstered by the talent around him and motivated by the faith management placed in him after exercising his fifth-year option, the former top-five draft pick could leap in 2025.
It remains to be seen if Giants general manager Joe Schoen did enough to improve the Giants' run defense, but a healthy Lawrence is a start. Besides, a first-rate pass-rush has a way of mitigating other issues.
Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will not dig deep into his playbook during preseason competition. Still, when the time comes, he should have the chance to bombard opponents with a steady dose of D-Line firepower.
Chris Long and many others are excited to see if New York's defense can perform to its capabilities and turn back the clock to happier times.
