3 Game-Changing Situations from NY Giants' Week 1 Loss
In a game where many things went wrong, resulting in the New York Giants falling 21-6 to the Washington Commanders in their season opener, three specific situations stood out the most that sent the game into a downward spiral.
Micah McFadden's Injury Impact
A season ago, inside linebacker Micah McFadden was regarded as one of the Giants' best run-defending linebackers on the team. In 14 games with 334 run defense snaps, he totalled the second-most stops at 28 and posted the second-highest PFF run defense grade behind Bobby Okereke.
So, it wasn’t the best sign to see McFadden go down on the second defensive drive of the game for New York with a leg injury.
The ailment resulted in the fourth-year linebacker leaving the game with his leg in an aircast, and the defense would soon surrender the game’s first points two plays later when Washington went after his replacement, Darius Muasau.
Without one of their better run defenders, the Giants would eventually be gashed for over 200 yards on the ground the rest of the way.
Second Drive Stalls at the Goal line
On the second offensive drive of the game, the Giants had what would be their longest drive of the game, a 16-play, 76-yard drive. During that drive, Russell Wilson completed six of his eight passes, the team rushed for 17 yards, and the passing game had a 20+ yard play from Wilson to Malik Nabers.
Unfortunately, the drive stalled in the second quarter at the 1-yard line due to a botched play action pass attempt to swing tackle Marcus Mbow, who was incorrectly reported as eligible, a stuffed run by rookie Cam Skattebo, and an incomplete pass from Wilson under pressure from Commanders defensive lineman Deatrich Wise.
The Giants would settle for a Graham Gano field goal and would never come close to scoring again offensively until their final drive of the third quarter.
The Deebo Samuel Backbreaking Touchdown Drive
Down just 14-6 in the early moments of the fourth quarter, the Giants defense was tasked with holding the Commanders offense pointless so they could give the ball back to their offense in hopes of tying the game.
Instead, they withered under the pressure as Washington’s Jayden Daniels leaned on the running game and Deebo Samuels to put New York on ice.
First, the second-year signal caller leaned on his legs and arm to accumulate two early down first downs in the first three plays of the drive. A penalty set them back around the 9:42 mark that put them in a second and 17 before Daniels covered more than half of the distance with a 12-yard scramble.
From there, New York was at the mercy of Deebo Samuel who converted a third and five via a 19-yard reception and ended the drive four plays later with a 19 yard rushing touchdown with 7:09 left that all but put the game out of reach.
Samuel was arguably the biggest thorn in the side for the Giants not named Jayden Daniels. He had one of the Commanders two rushing touchdowns on the day and led all players in catches (7) and receiving yards (77) on 10 targets.
