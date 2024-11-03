A Look at the Officiating Crew Assigned to Giants-Commanders Week 9 Game
Brad Allen, an 11-year NFL officiating veteran, will lead this week’s crew of officials tasked with calling the New York Giants-Washington Commanders game.
Allen’s crew includes umpire Duane Heydt, down judge Sarah Thomas, line judge Walter Flowers, field judge Rick Patterson, side judge Chad Hill, back Judge Tyree Walton, and replay officials Kevin Brown and Durwood Manley. Hill, Walton, Brown, and Manley are all newcomers to Allen’s crew, which has 76 years of NFL officiating experience.
In seven games this season Allen’s crew has called 86 total penalties (79 accepted), for the second-lowest total in the league. The penalty yardage amazed due to the penalties (519) is the fewest called in the league so far.
Allens’ crew has called at least ten penalties in six of its seven games worked this season, including a season-high 14 flags in Week 1 (Seattle vs. Denver) and Week 8 (Houston vs. Indianapolis).
As is often the case with any officiating crew, Allen's crew calls the most common penalties, including false starts and offensive holding.
Last season, a large part of Allen’s crew failed to make the grade for a chance to officiate in the postseason. This came in part due to a blatantly missed call in a game between the Cowboys and Lions in which Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker reported as eligible, but the officiating crew didn’t acknowledge it, thereby penalizing the Lions, who lost the game by one point.
Allen’s crew was also involved in the Chiefs’ Week 13 loss to the Packers in which the Chiefs’ final drive saw the officials overturn a lost fumble by Rashee Rice and a personal foul called against Jonathan Owens for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while he was still in bounds. But the most glaring non-class came on a blatant pass interference by Packers defensive back Carrington Valentine, who clearly interfered with Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.