A Look at the Officiating Crew Assigned to Giants-Eagles Week 7 Game

Scott Novak, in his sixth season as an NFL referee, will head the Week 8 officiating crew assigned to call the New York Giants-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night.
This will be the second game this season involving the Giatns that Novak’s crew will call. They were assigned to New York’s Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders.
In that game, the crew called 15 total penalties for 89 yards, ten against Washington and five against the Giants. Six of the 15 penalties were called pre-snap.
Novak’s crew has worked six games so far this season, calling 75 penalties for 553 yards, 45 of those against the home team.
His crew is among the least “flag happy” officiating crews in the NFL, having called the sixth-fewest penalties in six games worked this season.
Like many of his officiating colleagues, Novak’s most called penalties are for false starts (16), offensive holding (8) and defensive pass interference (8).
The Giants have been lagged 36 times this season for 282 yards (22 penalties on the offense, eight on the defense, and six on special teams).
After starting the season on an alarming pace with 23 penalties called in their first three games, the Giants have tightened things up, drawing just 13 penalties in their last four games.
The Giants offense, in particular, cleaned up its penalty situation. The unit has five penalties over the last three weeks. The defense, meanwhile, had a stretch of three weeks (Weeks 4- 6) in which it wasn’t called for penalties.
The Giants and Steelers are set for a 8:20 p.m. kickoff on Monday night.