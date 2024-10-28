Giants Country

Giants at Steelers Live Game Thread: Monday Night Football

The New York Giants look to upset the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Follow along for highlights, observations, notes, and more throughout the game.

Patricia Traina

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The New York Giants (2-5) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) on Monday night in a tale of two football teams going in opposite directions.

The Giants, who are now 2-5 and last place in the NFC East, are in jeopardy of the season being over once again before the midway point while the Steelers are trying to stay afloat in the AFC North.

The Giants are 1-14 in primetime games with Jones under center, an unimaginable record over his six-year career. The Steelers pose one of the best front sevens in the league, led by T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. Their defense has allowed just 14.4 points per game, which is the second lowest in the NFL.

Their offense lacked explosiveness with Justin Fields under center, but Russell Wilson is now running the show. Wilson, who visited the Giants as a free agent during the offseason, threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win against the New York Jets.

The Giants are in danger of starting 2-6 for the fourth time in six seasons. With how the offense has been playing over the last few weeks, they will need a near-perfect game to pull off the upset.

Pregame

Daniel Jones (NYG) has thrown eight touchdowns on 258 completions (32.2 Completions Per TD) since the 2023 season--the worst Pass Completions per TD rate of 27 qualified NFL QBs; League Avg: 15.7. (via Inside Edge)

LINEUP CHANGE: It looks like Joshua Ezeudu is being replaced at left tackle is over after just one game. Veteran Chris Hubbard is expected to get the start tonight for the Giants at left tackle after splitting practice reps all week with Ezeudu.

Giants Inactives: P Jamie Gillan, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Cor’Dale Flott, LB Ty Summers, G Jake Kubas, DL Jordon Riley, and QB Tommy DeVito (3rd)

Steelers Inactives: CB C.J. Henderson, OLB Nick Herbig, C Zach Frazier, RB Cordarrelle Patterson,
QB Justin Fields (3rd)

Patricia Traina
