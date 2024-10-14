Giants Country

Giants Injury Alert: LT Andrew Thomas Injures Foot in Loss to Bengals

Thomas will undergo an MRI Monday to determine what happened to his foot.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) and his teammates run onto the field moments before kickoff, Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford.
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) and his teammates run onto the field moments before kickoff, Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford. / Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who, despite his early-season struggles, is still the best offensive lineman on the team, said he injured his foot during Sunday’s 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thomas, who appeared to injure himself in the second half, looked as though he was laboring to keep up with Bengals top edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. He told reporters after the game that his foot was sore and that he was scheduled to have an MRI on it on Monday to find out exactly what was going on.

This isn’t the first time Thomas has dealt with injuries to his feet. In his first two seasons, he battled ankle injuries, one of which he underwent at least one surgery to fix. 

Last year, he missed a large chunk of the season with a hamstring strain that came when he tried to chase down a blocked field goal and returned for a touchdown.

And now comes this latest injury, one that the Giants brass will likely be holding its breath on as they await the results of his imaging tests. 

Any thought of Thomas potentially having to miss time would be a blow to an offensive line that has, for the most part, played well since Week 2 of the season. If he has to miss any time, the team will likely start Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle.

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Game Day