Giants Injury Alert: LT Andrew Thomas Injures Foot in Loss to Bengals
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who, despite his early-season struggles, is still the best offensive lineman on the team, said he injured his foot during Sunday’s 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Thomas, who appeared to injure himself in the second half, looked as though he was laboring to keep up with Bengals top edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. He told reporters after the game that his foot was sore and that he was scheduled to have an MRI on it on Monday to find out exactly what was going on.
This isn’t the first time Thomas has dealt with injuries to his feet. In his first two seasons, he battled ankle injuries, one of which he underwent at least one surgery to fix.
Last year, he missed a large chunk of the season with a hamstring strain that came when he tried to chase down a blocked field goal and returned for a touchdown.
And now comes this latest injury, one that the Giants brass will likely be holding its breath on as they await the results of his imaging tests.
Any thought of Thomas potentially having to miss time would be a blow to an offensive line that has, for the most part, played well since Week 2 of the season. If he has to miss any time, the team will likely start Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle.