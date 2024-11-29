Giants WR Malik Nabers Had This to Say About His Dropped Passes
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers wants the ball as early and as often as possible.
And if there are a few dropped passes in the mix?
Hey, so what? It happens to the best of them.
That’s the response Nabers had for reporters after the Giants were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys 27-20 on Thanksgiving, their seventh straight loss this season and their eighth in a row to the Cowboys in Texas.
Nabers finished with a team-leading 13 targets, of which he caught eight balls for 69 yards. But his stats might have been even better had he not dropped two of the three balls that Pro Football Focus, in its preliminary data from the game, had put the team down for.
“I don’t care about drops,” the young receiver said after the game. “I mean, it’s just part of football. I don’t care if I drop the ball six times. Keep throwing me the ball.”
Nabers’s comments could be taken as his expressing that his confidence isn’t shaken due to the drops, of which he now has seven this season, an 8.5% drop rate.
He also currently leads all rookie receivers in the dropped passes category and the three receivers with at least 100 targets (CeeDee Lamb of Dallas and Garrett Wilson of the Jets) this season.
Nabers is still the best receiver the Giants have on their roster, offering an ideal blend of size, speed, and strength. When the Giants need a big play in the passing game, they typically look to the rookie, and he usually delivers.
And while he shrugged off the drops, some of which have come on third down this season, he’s right in that even the league’s top receivers drop a ball here and there, their respective head coaches not rushing to sit them.
Nabers, no doubt, takes pride in his game, and while drops are bound to happen, the idea is to eliminate them as much as possible from one’s game so that they don’t continue to cause stalled drives.
Still, his confidence is not shaken because of the drops, which is good for a Giants team that right now just isn’t fun to watch.