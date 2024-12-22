New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons: Live Blog, Game Observations and More
The New York Giants take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. The Giants are looking to avoid a franchise record-setting tenth straight loss, and the Falcons are looking to start the Michael Penix, Jr. era at quarterback off on the right foot as they try to keep pace for a postseason berth in the NFC South.
The Giants meanwhile continue to compete with the Las Vegas Raiders for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. Per Tankathon, the Raiders have the first overall pick and the Giants are right behind them at No. 2.
NFL.com, however, has the Giants first and the Raiders second. Regardless, a loss to the Falcons today and a Raiders win over Jacksonville, whom they face at 4:25 p.m. ET, will help to solidify the Giants spot atop of the draft.
Follow along for game observations, scoring updates, stats, injury news and much more.
First Quarter
11:48 - Falcons with a very good opeening rive, but they com up mpty as Riley Paterson's 43-yard field goal attempt is wide left
Pregame
Giants win the toss and defer. Game on!
Pregame Thoughts
- Might we see Evan Neal at left guard at some point this week? As I wrote yesterday, neither offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo nor head coach Brian Daboll firmly closed the door on that possibility.
- With the team having elevated tackle Tyree Phillips from the practice squad for this week’s game, all signs seem to be pointing in that direction should there be an injury or should Jake Kubas, who gets his first start this week at left guard for the injured Aaron Stinnie, struggle.
- If Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. lights up the Giants defense, people will likely be all over the Giants for passing over him. But let’s keep things in perspective here. While PEnix is a good quarterback, the Giants defense is banged up and not at full strength, so some perspective needs to be kept here in the final analysis.
- I know that Giants fans want the team to lose out, but I can’t help but wonder if the Giants notch one more win before the season ends. Their best chances of accomplishing that are this week and next week against the Colts. Believe it or not, the team is not tanking despite what the fan base might be calling for.
- Tyrone Tracy, Jr. was listed as questionable on the injury report but is active. Still, I wonder how much work he’ll get this week or if the Giants will give the rock to Devin Singletary more often this week, especially given Tracy’s “dropsies” problem.
- I posted the stat below, but I am curious to see if the Giants line up Brian Burns against Falcons LT Jake Matthews, who has a higher QBP rate, or if they put Burns against RT Kalen McGary and instead give Kayvon Thibodeaux the more favorable matchup?
GIANTS INACTIVES: Cornerbacks Greg Stroman, Dee Williams, and Divaad Wilson, guard Aaron Stinnie, defensive lineman Casey Rogers, and quarterback Tim Boyle (emergency quarterback).
FALCONS INACTIVES: running back Carlos Washington, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, tackle Brandon Parker, receiver Casey Washington, and receiver Dylan Drummond.
- GIANTS STAT: Giants OLB Brian Burns has generated 57 pressures this season, the most by a Giants defender and the 7th-most among all defenders. Burns has worked both on the left and right side; against Atlanta, he'll go against left tackle Jake Matthews (12.7% pressure rate this season, the 4th-highest among left tackles with at least 150 pass blocks, per NFL Pro) and right tackle Kalen McGary (7.9% pressure rate, the 16th lowest among right tackles with at least 150 pass blocks).
- FALCONS STAT: Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has had at least 100 scrimmage yards in 10 games in 2024, the most by a Falcons player in a season since Julio Jones also had 10 in 2018. (NFL Pro)
- FALCONS FACT: Michael Penix Jr. will be the first 1st-round pick to start their first career game in Week 14 or later of their rookie season since Patrick Mahomes in Week 17, 2017, against the Broncos. (NFL Pro)
This is how you build an offense: