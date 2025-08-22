NY Giants Roster Transaction Tracker: Who’s In, Who’s Out
The 2025 New York Giants preseason was a fun three-game slate for the team, but now comes the very challenging part: paring the 90-man roster down to 53.
Some decisions will be straightforward, while injuries will influence others, and some will be particularly challenging. But after weeks of observation, including the three preseason games, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have the unfavorable task of telling over 30 young men who gave their all that they’re not going to be a part of the team moving forward.
“They put so much time and effort into being the best they can be to try to make a roster. Unfortunately, you can only keep a certain amount,” Daboll said after the Giants topped the New England Patriots 42-10 on Thursday night.
“I certainly appreciate everybody's work ethic and commitment to the team. Even the way the guys were playing all the way up to the end.
"I know it’s the third preseason game, but I think there is something to be said for the level of discipline and accountability and effort they give all the way through.
“We’re trying to build something, but these next couple of days are tough. Tough on the players and tough on the personnel staff, the coaching staff, because this is a relationship business.”
We gave you our 53-man roster projection on Friday, and already some of the moves are coming in. Be sure to check this page often, as we’ll update it with the names of those who didn’t get a roster spot, along with some analysis as the Giants wind down to the 4 p.m. deadline on August 26.
August 22 Transactions
(Note: These are all reported transactions; they are not official just yet.)
WR Montrell Washington
Washington finished as the Giants’ highest graded receiver (73.9 grade), having worked primarily from the slot. He hauled in seven out of his ten targets for 105 yards, with one drop, and a 50% contested catch rate, and was the intended target on one interception.
Where Washington had to earn his keep was on special teams, which is where he fell short. Playing just four total snaps, Washington didn’t record any tackles or plays of note.
WR Jordan Bly
Bly, an undrafted free agent out of Gardner-Webb, finished catching two out of four pass targets for 49 yards and no touchdowns. He played the majority of his snaps on the outside, where there is a logjam at receiver. Of his 49 yards, only six came after the catch, and at 6-foot and 166 pounds, Bly finished one of three in the contested catch area.
OL Jaison Williams
Given the numbers ahead of him, the odds of offensive tackle Jaison Williams making the 53-man roster were never a question. Williams, an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State, finished as the team’s fourth-best pass blocker according to Pro Football Focus. Still, he finished seventh overall among the team’s offensive linemen.
Williams was one of six Giants offensive linemen to not allow a quarterback pressure (out of 18 pass blocking snaps. Williams received snaps at right guard and right tackle, showing some potential that might be worth developing on the practice squad.
ILB Dyontae Johnson
A year ago, Johnson appeared to be on his way to a roster spot until a high ankle sprain landed him on IR for the majority of the season. Unfortunately, he never did pick up where he left off.
Getting a whopping 125 defensive snaps this summer (split about even between the run defense and the pass defense), Johnson managed just one pressure and eight tackles, with two missed tackles and just four stops.
With the team having added Chris Board for special teams, the numbers were stacked against Johnson, who could find himself on the practice squad after showing flashes this summer.
