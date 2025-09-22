Skattebo's Solo Spark Can't Rescue Giants in 22-9 Home Opener Defeat
East Rutherford, N.J. - For the second time in three weeks, the New York Giants couldn't register double-digit points in an underwhelming 22-9 home opener defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Giants falling to 0-3 on the season.
The loss pushed the Giants to 1-9 at home dating back to Week 1 of last season. It was also the 14th time in their last 20 games that the Giants were held to under 20 points.
A week after torching the Dallas Cowboys' defense to the tune of 450 yards passing, Giants quarterback Russell Wilson could barely muster 150 passing yards against the Chiefs' defense.
With Kansas City prioritizing the elimination of downfield passing plays, Wilson averaged just 5.3 yards per completion. His top two pass catchers, Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, combined for three receptions and 39 receiving yards.
New York's lone bright spot offensively was from rookie running back Cam Skattebo. For a second consecutive week, he led the team in carries (10), rushing yards (60), and rushing touchdowns (1).
Surprisingly enough, Skattebo, who during training camp showed flashes as a receiver out of the backfield, continued along that vein this week, as he led the team in targets (8), receptions (6), and receiving yards (61).
Skattebo finished the night with a season-high 121 scrimmage yards on 16 touches. He mostly handled the running back duties once starting running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. left the game with a first-half shoulder injury.
On the defensive side, New York's front four may have had their most active performance in the young season when it came to pressuring Patrick Mahomes. Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux each had two quarterback hits, with Burns collecting his fourth sack of the year.
As a unit, the team finished with seven quarterback hits, but just one quarterback sack as Mahomes showcased his ability to evade potential quarterback takedowns.
First down completions by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Tyquan Thornton wound up being the inevitable thorn in the Giants' pass defense as the game wore on in the second half.
A five-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Thorton to open the second half pushed the Giants' 9-6 halftime deficit to 16-6. Later in the fourth quarter, up 16-9, Mahomes went deep to Thorton for 33 yards on third-and-10 that Kansas City turned into a touchdown drive a play later behind the legs of running back Kareem Hunt.
New York's pass defense forced 15 Mahomes incompletions out of 37 pass attempts. However, the unit's run defense allowed an opposing offense to gash them for 100 yards, the third straight week the Giants' run defense gave up triple digits on the ground.
The Chiefs leaned on running backs Isaiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in the second half to drive home 108 rushing yards on 28 carries. Pacheco and Hunt totaled 10 carries, with the two rushing for a combined 79 yards and a score, making this the first game this season for Kansas City where Mahomes didn't lead the team in rushing.
New York was somewhat compromised in the kicking game, as it was announced before the game that Graham Gano suffered a groin injury during pregame warmups. After Skattebo's rushing score knotted the game at six in the first quarter, punter Jamie Gillian missed the extra point that could've given New York the lead.
Gano would enter the game in the fourth quarter, making the team’s lone field goal attempt, which cut the lead to seven. But he clearly did so in pain, his status for next week uncertain.
The Giants wrap up their two-game homestand next Sunday versus the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers. It will be Los Angeles' third matchup in four games away from Sofi Stadium and its first eastern time zone football game of the young season.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.