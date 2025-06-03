Giants Predicted to Exceed Early, Projected 2025 Win Total
Some challenges are so unbearably complex that they cannot be completely overcome. You can go about things the right way and still stumble.
The New York Giants could face this exact fate this year. The front office put in the work this past offseason, signing potentially productive free agents on both sides of the ball and drafting multiple players who can serve as integral members of the franchise in the long run.
And yet, the oddsmakers and most analysts still expect Big Blue to fall well outside of the NFC playoff picture. Wisdom can certainly be gained in failure, but maybe the Giants and their fans can learn valuable lessons without suffering another dreadful campaign.
DraftKings does not foresee such fortune. The sports betting behemoth set the team's over/under win total at 5.5, which would only be a slight improvement from its embarrassing 3-14 showing last season. Is it possible there is a middle ground between another last-place finish and an improbable playoff berth?
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated thinks so. He expects New York to exceed the 5.5 mark and take a definitive step forward during the 2025 NFL campaign. The league's most brutal schedule prevents him from being overly optimistic, though.
"The Giants won't get the benefits that usually come with a last-place schedule because not only do they have tough divisional games, they have to face the teams from the rugged NFC North and AFC West," Manzano said.
"But with better quarterback options, New York should be able to clear five wins. Also, the stacked defensive front could keep them in a handful of games."
How the Giants look ahead of next season
A revamped quarterback room that includes Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart should add a level of stability and promise that was previously absent. A defensive line that features stalwarts Dexter Lawrence II and Brian Burns, phenom Abdul Carter, and a potential draft-day bargain in Darius Alexander is equipped to consistently punish opponents.
The secondary has a potent blend of youth and explosiveness, while the offensive line and running back units are much deeper than they were last season. With the modified roster that general manager Joe Schoen has put on the field, head coach Brian Daboll should have something promising to work with this year.
The 36-year-old Russell Wilson is a walking question mark at the sport's most important position, but he can noticeably raise the offense's efficiency. Moreover, the roster around him may just be good enough to prop up the squad, assuming QB play is at least adequate.
New York should have sufficient talent to wield moving forward. The persisting concern, however, is if the coaching staff can properly harness it during games. Preparation and play-calling are crucial, as always, especially given the pressure surrounding Daboll.
Manzano has misgivings about the Giants' ceiling, but even with an unforgiving schedule, he acknowledges what many fans wholeheartedly believe. This team was built to win more than five games.
Starting in about three and a half months, it will be time to prove it.
