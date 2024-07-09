Giants Week 8 Opponent Will Be Missing Key Defender
The New York Giants could be catching a break at the tail end of their six-week stretch of games in which they’ll face three of the four AFC North teams.
The NFL announced that it had suspended Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games without pay after an investigation found him guilty of having violated the league’s personal conduct policy.
Sutton, who spent the first six years of his career with the Steelers before signing with the Detroit Lions last season, signed a one-year veteran minimum deal to return to the team that selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Tennessee following his release by the Lions.
Sutton’s release came after a warrant was issued for his arrest in a domestic violence charge, for which he turned himself in to police on March 31. According to ESPN, the veteran cornerback entered a pretrial diversion program earlier this year to resolve the case against him.
Sutton, who is not appealing the league’s punishment, will be eligible for reinstatement from his suspension on October 29, the day after the Giants visit the Steelers for a primetime game on Monday Night Football.
