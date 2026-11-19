New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, known for his penchant for celebratory backflips, is apparently ready to shelve the action after suffering a season-ending knee injury during a post-sack celebration by Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson last week.

Skattebo, per the New York Post , told reporters that it was hard to see Hutchinson get injured the way he did. “I’m saying yeah (no more backflips). Mentally, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ That ain’t going to happen to me.”

Skattebo’s backflips have been a source of consternation for both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh.

In May, while still recovering from a broken ankle suffered in his rookie campaign, he did a backflip at the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game.

Then in early July at a FanFest event in New York City, Skattebo did another backflip on a bouncy stage, only this time failing to stick the landing. That action prompted Schoen to openly admit he'd told the running back to rethink doing the backflips.

More recently, Skattebo, who, in a team-produced documentary chronicling his rehab and return to the field from his season-ending ankle injury, said he’s been doing backflips since he was a young child, did a backflip after scoring on a touchdown in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

That said, Skattebo said neither Schoen nor Harbaugh had talked with him about the celebratory move after the Hutchinson injury. Still, he isn't ruling out bringing back the backflips for a special occasion like the playoffs.

Giants Tweak Practice Squad

New York Giants wide receiver Charlie Jones was re-signed to the Giants' practice squad after having been waived from the 53-man roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A day after the New York Giants cut cornerback Nikko Reed and receiver Charlie Jones from the 53-man roster to make room for cornerback Tavierre Thomas and receiver Xavier Gipson from the Minnesota Vikings and Eagles practice squads, respectively, both Giants were added back to the team’s practice squad.

Reed has appeared in three games for the Giants’ special teams unit after having signed with the team from the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. He recorded one tackle in his appearances.

Jones had been the return specialist for the Giants following the season-ending foot injury suffered by Braxton Berrios earlier in the year. He had recently struggled with ball security and production in that role.

The Giants waived running back Eric Gray and offensive lineman Geno VanDerMark from the practice squad to create spots for Reed and Jones.

2026 Salute to Service Award Voting Closing Soon

New York Giants VP of Community & Corporate Relations Allison Stangeby, who has been with the franchise for 36 seasons, is this year’s nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award, presented by USAA.

The Salute to Service Award honors a league member who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Finalists for the award are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show set to air the week of the Super Bowl.

Fans may vote for the finalists on NFL.com by Nov. 30.

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