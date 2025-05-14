Big Blue Breakdown: The Pros and Cons of Giants' 2025 Schedule
Fans have become addicted to the NFL schedule release, hoping to create travel and/or party plans around the games that interest them most. But the teams are more interested in the schedule's logistical and strategic angles that may influence their season.
The Giants already knew they would play a home-and-home series with the Commanders, Cowboys, and Eagles, along with home games against the Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, and 49ers, as well as road contests with the Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Patriots, and Saints.
Head coach Brian Daboll will also be facing the league's toughest strength of schedule, based on the 2024 standings. The Giants' opponents finished at 166-123 for a .574 winning percentage. New York will also have 10 games against 2024 playoff teams (tied for third in the NFL).
Since 2017, only the 2021 Steelers and the 2023 Eagles have qualified for the postseason after having navigated the hardest strength of schedule (based on the previous year).
The Giants are coming off a 3-14 mark, but it may take comfort to know that at least four teams have made the NFL playoffs in the past five seasons after not qualifying for the postseason the year before.
In fact, at least one club has gone from worst (or tied for last) to first in its division in 20 of the past 23 seasons (although not in 2024).
Since 2020, the Giants have not exactly been night owls–they are an NFL-worst 2-15 in prime time over that span.
Russell Wilson is expected to be the Giants' opening day starting quarterback, making them one of 11 teams likely to have a different Week 1 starter than last year.
On a new edition of Big Blue Breakdown Live!, we will discuss the key positives and negatives from a football team's perspective regarding the New York Giants' 2025 schedule upon its release. Come join us Wednesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET to participate in the live conversation via chat or audio/video calls.
