New York Giants Best Free-agent Signings (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
There's little question that the New York Giants will need to retool themselves during this offseason using all three phases of player acquisition—free agency, trades, and the draft.
NFL general managers usually follow the theory that you build the core of your roster through the draft and then supplement it through signings and trades. The Giants, in particular, successfully followed this pattern several times throughout the years, going 4-1 in the Super Bowl.
GM Joe Schoen has said he's got approximately $43 million in cap space going into free agency, which will begin next month. So this seemed as good a time as any to take stock of which veteran free agent signings proved to be the most valuable pieces during the franchise's runs to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
But first, there had to be a couple of key qualifications. The salary cap changed everything about free agency before the 1994 season, so the list needed to begin there (which eliminated their 1986 and 1990 Super Bowl seasons).
To make things a bit more difficult and narrow the field, each veteran free agent had to be a Giants starter for at least "the better part" of four seasons (this allowed wide receiver Plaxico Burress to be included). He missed the final five games of the 2008 season, his fourth with the club after he accidentally shot himself in the leg.
The parameters allowed 22 players to be considered, and here were the Top 10, in order, as ranked during the latest Big Blue Breakdown podcast.
1. RT Kareem McKenzie. He became a seven-year starter, made five playoff trips, and won two Super Bowl rings.
2. C Shaun O'Hara. He started for seven years and made four playoff trips (one Super Bowl ring), yet had three Pro Bowl appearances.
3. MLB Antonio Pierce. He started for five years and made three playoff trips (one Super Bowl ring).
4. DT Fred Robbins. He was a six-year starter with three playoff trips (one Super Bowl ring).
5. WR Plaxico Burress. He started for over 3½ seasons, and the team made four playoff trips (one Super Bowl ring) during his tenure.
6. QB Kerry Collins. He started for 4½ seasons, two playoff seasons, and one NFC title.
7. S Antrel Rolle. He had five years as a starter with one playoff trip (one Super Bowl ring) and two Pro Bowl appearances.
8. P Jeff Feagles. He spent his final seven years with the team and went to the playoffs four times (one Super Bowl ring) and the Pro Bowl once.
9. RG Ron Stone. He had six years as a starter with two playoff trips (one NFC title) and two Pro Bowl appearances.
10. MLB Mike Barrow. He started for four seasons and went to the playoffs twice (one NFC title).
It is interesting that 11 of the other 12 players under consideration helped the Giants qualify for the postseason.
Offensive linemen Kevin Boothe, linebacker Michael Boley, defensive tackle Chris Canty, and punter Steve Weatherford each won a Super Bowl, and kicker Brad Daluiso played for the 2000 NFC champions.
Cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins, defensive tackle Robert Harris, kicker Graham Gano, fullback Jim Finn, and guard John Jerry each reached at least one postseason. But punter Riley Dixon did not make the playoffs over his four years with the Giants.