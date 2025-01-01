New York Giants Get a Boost Before the Finale (Big Blue Breakdown Live!)
What did the New York Giants do to create an offensive explosion that ended their 10-game losing streak and lifted their spirits going into their final game of the season vs. the Eagles? And what can we expect to see from them in Philadelphia?
There was little doubt about the excitement in the building as the New York Giants erupted and knocked off the Colts, 45-33, to grab their first home win of the season in their MetLife Stadium finale.
We'll examine several factors that caused this outburst and consider how these factors can be valued moving forward.
One thing the team knows for sure is that they'll need to upgrade their starting quarterback position next year. What avenues might they try? And what are their other priorities as they face Philadelphia before starting the offseason?
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino looks at all that, answers questions, and sifts through the fans' comments.