New York Giants Draft Prospect: IDL Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Florida State IDL Joshua Farmer has turned into a model of perseverance.
Joshua Farmer, IDL
- Height: 6’2 ⅞”
- Weight: 314 lbs
- Hand size: 10 ¼”
- Arm length: 35 ¼”
- Class: Senior
- School: Florida State
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Gadsden County High School in Port Saint Joe, Florida, where he was the 101st recruit in his state and the 118th ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 cycle. He weighed just 250 pounds when he was recruited and put on over 50 pounds of quality weight.
Farmer lost both of his parents before the age of 11 and was raised by his grandmother. His story is one of perseverance. Farmer was Second-Team All-ACC in 2023. Farmer recorded 26 pressures in 2024 and had 59 total over 640 pass rushing snaps in college.
He had a very low 7.3% missed tackle rate and missed just one tackle through his first three seasons in college. Farmer added 44 STOPs throughout his career, 18 recorded last season. He attended the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile Alabama.
Strengths
- Very thick frame that is maxed out
- Thick extremities and a solid torso
- Long 35+ arms with elite density throughout his body
- Generates quality force into contact through his base, hips, and upper body
- Heavy pop in his hands on contact
- Very good power at the point of attack
- Good run defender who dealt with double teams frequently
- Tears through OL shoulders to collapse his gaps
- Takes smart angles into the backfield vs. the run
- Flashed anchoring ability to possibly operate as a 2-Gap/1.5 gap player
- Constantly found ways to secure tackles at the LOS through contact
- Wide-tackle radius
- Above average recovery ability when he’s initially losing a rep vs. the run
- Quick reactions in pursuit down the LOS
- Wins as a pass rusher with effort and power
- Did flash pass rushing moves
- Solid option as the hammer in the twist game
- Very good foundation as a pass rusher due to power/pop
- Elite toughness and competitive spirit
Weaknesses
- Lacks ideal height for IDL
- Pad level needs to be lowered
- Only an adequate athlete for the position
- Stiff athlete with little bend – little twitch to his game
- Not very fluid mover when he’s forced to COD
- Lacks suddenness with just a modest first step
- Raw pass rusher who needs to be taught the nuances of leveraging his body and stringing moves together
- Feet tend to get stagnant in his rush
- Can be more consistent at leveraging his run responsibility – he too frequently was blocked out of gap due to high pad level
Summary
Joshua Farmer is an incredibly dense defensive lineman with elite length and big 10+ inch hands. His raw power and pop-on contact shock offensive linemen and allow Farmer to initially win reps in one-on-one situations when he keeps his hips and hat low.
He has a high run-defending floor, and there’s still a ceiling to be scratched. However, his pass-rushing ability is centralized around effort and power—he needs work to refine his moves, and there’s a lower ceiling due to a lack of suddenness/twitch.
His arm length and power create a solid foundation for a pass rusher. Still, the lack of desired athleticism hinders his ability to be a true difference-maker as an interior defensive lineman (three-technique), and he doesn’t possess the bend to threaten the edge as a rusher.
His best fit is likely as a 3-4 end who can stay low and eat blocks at the point of attack. Still, Farmer is moldable, very physical/competitive, and is reportedly an excellent learner who transformed his body throughout his time on campus. He’s a solid swing early on day three.
GRADE: 6.15