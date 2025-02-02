New York Giants Draft Prospect: RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Jarquez Hunter is a tough, open-field runner who can break arm tackles and stay on his feet while racking up yardage. He averaged 4.08 yards per carry after contact and seems to enjoy contact, all of which would make him a good addition to the New York Giants backfield.
Jarquez Hunter, RB
- Height: 5’10
- Weight: 209 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Auburn
- STATS
A former three star recruit from Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia, Mississippi, where he was the 10th ranked recruit from his state and the 40th RB overall in the 2021 cycle.
Hunter gained notoriety on social media with his Cowboy attire and even would deadlift in cowboy boots. He led the Auburn Tigers in rushing over his final two seasons on campus.
Hunter earned First-Team All-SEC in 2024 and was Second-Team in 2023. He was also on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2021.
His 278-yard rushing performance with a pair of touchdowns against Kentucky (2024) was the fourth-best rushing game in Auburn History and the most rushing yards by an FBS player in 2024.
Hunter ranks sixth among Auburn playmakers in career all-purpose yards (4,453). Hunter did attend the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Good athlete with an impressive build
- Low thick center of gravity with excellent contact balance
- An explosive physical runner with bad intentions
- Good burst through the hole – ferocious runner
- Good one-cut ability is maximized with his agility and change of direction skills
- Accelerates effortlessly with excellent spatial awareness
- Understands how to angle his body to best avoid clean hits
- Had over 40 rushes that went over ten yards
- Has the ability to hit home runs with his speed
- Decisive decision making + superior short-area quickness allow him to avoid would-be tacklers in tight spaces
- Good overall vision as a runner – anticipates blocks well, knows when to cut, etc.
- Excellent in a phone booth – forced 58 missed tackles on 186 attempts in 2024
- He forced 164 total missed tackles on 539 attempts in his career
- Is not afraid to lower his shoulder
- Flashed excellent play strength – keeps legs moving through contact
- A tough guy to get on the deck
- Capable pass catcher out of the backfield
- Is not afraid to take on contact as a blocker
Weaknesses
- Ball security needs work – had seven career fumbles
- Scheme could be an issue – ran primarily out of the shotgun and pistol
- Limited route tree in college
- Needs some work in pass protection
- Had a minor procedure done on his knee in March 2022 – his knee was bothering him in 2024; I’m not doctor and don’t know if they’re related, but noteworthy nonetheless
Summary
Jarquez Hunter is a decisive quality between the tackles runner with the ability to run though or make defenders miss in a phone booth.
His short-area quickness and one-cut ability – as well as his understanding of angles – allows him to avoid clean hits from defenders, while matriculating the football down the field.
This man is not scared of contact. He ranked top-20 in missed tackles forced, top-10 in ten-plus yard runs, and top-10 in 15+ yard runs, all on just 186 rushing attempts – he’s efficient and explosive!
He is willing and able in pass protection but the technique at the point of contact could use some work, although he does well to identify. He is a capable pass catcher who was not asked to do anything too extensive at Auburn.
These are areas of his game that could use development, but there’s nothing to suggest he CAN’T perform these tasks with some coaching.
Hunter does have a knee injury in his past and he ran in a shotgun/pistol scheme; these issues could pose problems if he fails to adapt to pro-style offenses.
Overall, Hunter will earn a role as back in a committee and he has the upside to be a starter. He is one of many running backs who may slide in the draft but could yield excellent ROI for a team.
GRADE: 6.24