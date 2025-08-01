Giants Injury Update: Cam Skattebo, Thomas Fidone II Leave Friday’s Practice Early
The New York Giants returned to padded practices on Friday with a mostly promising injury/absence outlook that took a concerning turn.
Rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who had been sidelined for the last two practices, returned for the start of Friday’s session, but midway through, he left the field with a trainer, walking off under his own power, looking frustrated.
Skattebo missed most of the spring workouts with an undisclosed ailment, so it’s unknown if what caused him to miss some sessions so far this summer and force him off the field early on Friday are all related. But with the team set to open its preseason next weekend at Buffalo, it’s certainly not good timing for an injury to pop up, especially for a rookie.
Speaking of rookies and injuries, tight end Thomas Fidone II also left practice early with an undisclosed ailment. Coming into camp, Fidone had a bit more of an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster if the Giants planned on running it back with Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, and Chris Manhertz, with Fidone likely a practice squad candidate.
As is the case with Skattebo, the reason for Fidone’s early departure for practice is currently unknown.
Meanwhile, left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is currently on the active/PUP list, was spotted working on the side with Aaron Wellman. The Giants have been ramping up Thomas, who is continuing his recovery from foot surgery, with the hope that the left tackle will be ready to come off PUP later this month.
Guard Greg Van Roten remained out of practice, having been excused by head coach Brian Daboll so Van Roten could be present for the birth of his second child.
