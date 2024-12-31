Giants Return Specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette Named NFC Special Teams POTW
New York Giants return specialist Ihrmir Smith-MArsette, a native of Newark, New Jersey, has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 17 thanks to his 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in Sunday’s 45-33 victory by the Giants over the Indianapolis Colts.
Smith-Marsette’s score came on the second half's opening kickoff in a game the Giants would win 45-33. It was his second career kickoff return for a touchdown and the first for the Giants since October 20, 2015, when Dwayne Harris scored on a 100-yard return for a touchdown.
Smith-Marsette’s score was also the seventh kickoff return for a touchdown this season since under the league’s new “dynamic” kickoff rules and just the 24th in Giants franchise history.
Smith-Marsette is the second Giants player this season to win NFC Special Teams POTW honors.
In a Week 5 win against Seattle, linebacker Isaiah Simmon won the award after blocking a Seahawks field goal attempt that would have tied the game.
The blocked ball was scooped up by receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who returned for a touchdown to seal the 29-20 victory for New York.
The Giants signed Smith-Marsette as a free agent after return specialist Gunner Olszewski was placed on IR with a groin injury in Week 1.
Smith-Marsette, in his fourth NFL season, has averaged 34.6 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 7.5 yards on 27 punt returns.