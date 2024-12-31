Giants Country

Giants Return Specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette Named NFC Special Teams POTW

Smith-Marsette becomes the second New York Giants player to win NFC Special Teams POTW honors this season.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette
New York Giants wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants return specialist Ihrmir Smith-MArsette, a native of Newark, New Jersey, has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 17 thanks to his 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in Sunday’s 45-33 victory by the Giants over the Indianapolis Colts. 

Smith-Marsette’s score came on the second half's opening kickoff in a game the Giants would win 45-33. It was his second career kickoff return for a touchdown and the first for the Giants since October 20, 2015, when Dwayne Harris scored on a 100-yard return for a touchdown.

Smith-Marsette’s score was also the seventh kickoff return for a touchdown this season since under the league’s new “dynamic” kickoff rules and just the 24th in Giants franchise history.

Smith-Marsette is the second Giants player this season to win NFC Special Teams POTW honors. 

In a Week 5 win against Seattle, linebacker Isaiah Simmon won the award after blocking a Seahawks field goal attempt that would have tied the game.

The blocked ball was scooped up by receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who returned for a touchdown to seal the 29-20 victory for New York. 

The Giants signed Smith-Marsette as a free agent after return specialist Gunner Olszewski was placed on IR with a groin injury in Week 1.

Smith-Marsette, in his fourth NFL season, has averaged 34.6 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 7.5 yards on 27 punt returns.

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/News