Giants Shut Out for All-Pro Team Inclusion
Current members of the New York Giants were shut out of being represented on the AP All-Pro first and second teams, as voted on by the Associated Press.
But there were some former Giants who garnered the honors, which we’ll get to in a moment.
First, of the current Giants players, only four players–defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (24 points), receiver Malik Nabers (12 points), long snapper Casey Kreiter (one point), and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette (one vote)–received votes according to Rob Maaddi, who had the entire voting results.
The Giants finished 3-14, their worst season in their 100-year history, and a season that saw them lose a franchise record-setting 10 consecutive games and land in the top ten of the annual NFL draft order for the third time in four seasons under the current regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
Meanwhile, three former Giants made either first or second team All-Pro. They include running back Saquon Barkley (Eagles, 146 votes) and safety Xavier McKinney (Packers, 107 votes), both of whom earned first-team honors, and punt return specialist Kalif Raymond (Lions, 60 points), who earned second-team honors.