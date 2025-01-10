Giants Country

Giants Shut Out for All-Pro Team Inclusion

Only four Giants got votes for All-Pro inclusion, but no one landed first or second-team honors.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) runs out of the tunnel prior to the start of the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) runs out of the tunnel prior to the start of the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Current members of the New York Giants were shut out of being represented on the AP All-Pro first and second teams, as voted on by the Associated Press.

But there were some former Giants who garnered the honors, which we’ll get to in a moment.

First, of the current Giants players, only four players–defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (24 points), receiver Malik Nabers (12 points), long snapper Casey Kreiter (one point), and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette (one vote)–received votes according to Rob Maaddi, who had the entire voting results.

The Giants finished 3-14, their worst season in their 100-year history, and a season that saw them lose a franchise record-setting 10 consecutive games and land in the top ten of the annual NFL draft order for the third time in four seasons under the current regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

Meanwhile, three former Giants made either first or second team All-Pro. They include running back Saquon Barkley (Eagles, 146 votes) and safety Xavier McKinney (Packers, 107 votes), both of whom earned first-team honors, and punt return specialist Kalif Raymond (Lions, 60 points), who earned second-team honors.

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/News