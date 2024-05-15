Giants to Play at Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day
Death, taxes, and the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys in primetime.
The New York Giants will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day as part of their 2024 regular-season schedule. The game will be the second of three held on the holiday and will have a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
This will be the second Thanksgiving date between the two division rivals this decade. On November 24, 2022, the Cowboys hosted the Giants on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a game Dallas won 28-20.
The Giants, who regularly played during the holiday during the 1920s and 1930s, became infrequent participants after their game in 1938 when they battled to a 7-7 tie with the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field.
New York is 7-6-3 in Thanksgiving games and has lost its last four in a row (1992, 2009, 2017, and 2022).
The Giants' last win in a Thanksgiving game came against Detroit in 1982, highlighted by Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor's 97-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the 13-6 Giants win.
This year's game will be the Giants' 17th Thanksgiving date, the sixth-most in the NFL. All of the Giants' appearances on Thanksgiving have taken place on the road. They are 1-4 in Thanksgiving games played during the Super Bowl era.
Besides the Cowboys and Lions, who host the annual Thanksgiving Day games, the Giants have played Denver and Washington in primetime and on the holiday, both of which were losses.