October 15, 2021
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Remains on Track to Play Sunday

The Giants are hopeful of having Jones available to face the Rams Sunday.
Before Friday's practice, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) is "on track" to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Giants head coach Joe Judge said.

“It appears, but he’s got to get through a couple more steps,” Judge said before Friday's practice.

Jones is currently in the latter stages of the league's protocol. He was expected to practice Friday after being limited Thursday.

An independent neurological consultant will also examine him as part of the final stages of gaining clearance to return from the nasty-looking concussion suffered last week at Dallas when he collided with Cowboys linebacker Jabrill Cox down by the goal line late in the second quarter on a naked bootleg.

The hit left Jones unsteady on his feet. He had to be carted off the field and to the locker room for evaluation.

The Giants spent part of this week getting backup quarterback Mike Glennon ready if Jones isn't ready to go.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said before practice Thursday that Jones seemed like himself. While Garrett has preached the importance of being smart, he didn't criticize Jones for trying to push into the end zone by lowering his head and exposing his shoulder rather than sliding in.

"Sliding is important for quarterbacks but when you're in a situation like that where you're right down by the goal line, you're probably not going to slide and give yourself up unless you have no chance," Garrett said.

"He thought he had an opportunity to score and he's proven that he can be a tough, competitive player and make some of those plays for us."

Jones is expected to be listed as questionable for Sunday's game on the Giants' injury report, at least until he's examined by the neurological consultant.

