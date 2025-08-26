NY Giants Reportedly Received Inquiries Regarding 3 Offensive Players
The New York Giants have such an abundance of talent at certain spots on their roster that they reportedly received phone calls from around the league from teams looking to gauge their interest in sharing some of that talent.
So claimed a report by Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post, who claims that there were teams that “checked in” with the Giants regarding quarterback Jameis Winston, receiver Jalin Hyatt, and tight end Daniel Bellinger, only to be informed that the Giants "planned" to keep those players on the roster.
Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown told reporters last week that the team intended to hang onto Winston, who will likely be the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson to start the season.
Bellinger is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has seemingly been phased out of the offense, especially after the team drafted Theo Johnson last year.
Hyatt, for whom the team traded up to acquire in the third round of the 2023 draft, has been a disappointment in terms of his route running, his hands and his physicality. However, Schoen seems committed to giving the former Tennessee receiver another chance to turn things around.
NFL teams still have until 4 PM ET to finalize their initial 53-man rosters, so it’s possible that the plans involving any of those players could still change, especially if a team looking to acquire any of those players is willing to sweeten any offer it might have made to the Giants.
The danger there, though, is that the Giants' general manager, Joe Schoen, needs to be careful not to overvalue the players.
Last year, a report surfaced that the Giants received a trade offer for outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, whom they retained because, at the time of the offer, Kayvon Thibodeaux was injured.
The problem, though, was that Thibodeaux ultimately returned to action, and Ojulari ended up getting hurt.
This offseason, Ojulari signed with the Eagles in free agency, leaving the Giants, who went heavy in free agency, with no comp picks on the horizon for their loss.
While the Giants, who currently have seven draft picks next year, could change their minds, if they don’t, it’s admittedly a head-scratcher as to why they declined to at least consider moving at least one of those three players in return for a Day 3 pick.
Head coach Brian Daboll, who spoke to the media via video call at lunchtime on Tuesday, declined to go into any specifics about the roster moves that have been either confirmed by the team or reported thus far. Daboll and Schoen are scheduled to speak about the roster on Wednesday afternoon.
