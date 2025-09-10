Giants Country

NY Giants Need to Turn Abdul Carter Loose on Defense

Abdul Carter has a background as a gamewrecker. So why didn't the Giants tap into that background as much as they probably should have in Week 1?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter
New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Imagine having a premium weapon on your football team, but not taking full advantage of deploying it every chance possible.

Meet the , who, after landing outside linebacker Abdul Carter third overall in this year’s draft, seemingly limited the rookie’s defensive snap counts on defense to 38 because of the three outside linebackers on the team–Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux being the other two–Carter was given five additional snaps on special teams.

Such was the explanation of head coach Brian Daboll.

“You want to rotate those guys, try to keep them as fresh as you can,” he said on Monday. “We knew that Abdul was going to be on that punt team and again, just trying to keep those guys as fresh as we can with the packages that we have.” 

The snap count breakdown, according to the official game book, had Carter with 43 total snaps (38 on defense, five on special teams); Thibodeaux with 55 (52 on defense, three on special teams), and Burns with 48 (47 on defense, one on special teams). 

That doesn’t appear to be a significant rotation; rather, it seems to be trying to evenly distribute the snaps among the three.  

While one can appreciate Daboll’s wanting to keep guys fresh, such a conservative approach isn’t necessarily the best approach to winning football games, as playing one’s best players is. 

Unless Carter is nursing an undisclosed injury, there doesn’t appear to be any logical reason to limit his snaps, especially if he’s being productive in whatever he’s being asked to do. 

Carter, per PFF, was deployed , 24 on the pass rush, and three in coverage. a couple of times inside, had six snaps at inside linebacker, and the rest were spent on the edge in what seemed like defensive coordinator Shane Bowen trying to figure out where best to optimize the rookie’s diverse talents. 

The rookie finished with three tackles, one of which was a solo effort, a half sack, and one quarterback hit on defense. He did not log any tackles on special teams, where he played all of his snaps on the punt coverage unit.

“We want to keep those guys as fresh as we can,” Daboll reiterated. “I think they did a pretty good job relative to the roles. 

“A couple of things we can improve on in that area, but those three guys are going to play a lot. Try to balance out the numbers the best job you can so they can be as fresh as they can be.”

Again, Daboll’s intentions might be honorable, but for a team that has to win games, putting the team’s best players on any sort of pitch count outside of an injury-related matter just doesn’t seem conducive to achieving that goal in a game where players go all out once a week.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.