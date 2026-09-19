Aaron Donald Says Giants 'Ain't Worried' About Him as He Eyes Return

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald believes he’s trending in the right direction toward being ready for his first game back after a two-season retirement.

But will he play on Monday night when the New York Giants come to town?

“I think that's our plan,” he said this week, noting that it would be a joint decision between himself and the coaches.

“We have a conversation, we figure it out, but I'm feeling really good. I feel a lot better now that I got more practice under my belt instead of one. I'm getting in the groove of things, understanding everything a lot better out there, playing a lot more free, a lot more loose, and looking more like myself to me.”

Donald came out of retirement partly to team up with defensive end Myles Garrett, whom the Rams acquired in a trade with Cleveland.

However, Garrett experienced knee issues in the Week 1 opener and is now on injured reserve as he recovers from a procedure.

Does that mean that Donald is feeling extra pressure with Garrett sidelined?

“No, no pressure,” he said. “I think we still stand with the same game plan. I think we still have a lot of good players around us, around me at least, to be comfortable. I'm just one guy.

“There are a lot of good football players out there that have been here for the last two years when I wasn't even playing football, so we're going to be good, and when [Garrett] gets back, we'll be even better.”

The Old vs. the New

New York Giants offensive guard Francis Mauigoa will see a lot of Aaron Donald if the defensive lineman plays on Monday night. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Donald will likely see a lot of Giants rookie right guard Francis Mauigoa, who is coming off an impressive NFL regular-season debut.

Mauigoa, per Next Gen Stats, did not surrender a quarterback pressure in 36 pass-blocking snaps in last week’s win over Dallas, while going up mostly against Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Donald, who is likely to be on a snap count if he does play, laughed when asked whether he thought the Giants might throw multiple blockers at him to slow him down.

“You think they're going to double/triple team me [after] not playing for two years?” he asked. “They ain't worried about me, man. They don't have to be worried about me.

“Whatever happens. I'm just going to go out there and play my game and just try to do what I can do,” he said.

“I don't know what they're going to do out there. I don't know what I'm going to get. All I can know is I got a game plan. I'm going to go out there, execute it, and try to play ball.”

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