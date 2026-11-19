New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh isn’t interested in how the Jacksonville Jaguars got to where they are. He only cares about the team standing in front of him on Sunday.

“I don’t care. I couldn’t care less,” Harbaugh quickly said when asked what’s helped the 7-2 Jaguars get to the “next level” of play.

“That sort of analysis about why they’re where they are, we don’t even look at that. All you do is look at the team they are right now, the opponent that we’re facing.”

Although his response came off as rather brusque, it wasn’t meant to be disrespectful so much as to prove a point.

That point is that the Giants aren’t interested in the history of how the Jaguars have built themselves into a powerhouse team. Instead, they’re focused on what kind of challenge the Jaguars will pose when the two teams square off Sunday at MetLife Stadium in a nationally televised game.

When pressed for a follow-up on what has made the Jaguars so good, Harbaugh said, “They do a lot of good stuff. They play good defense, offense and special teams. They’ve got a really good quarterback (Trevor Lawrence).

“They’ve got talented players on offense. Their offensive line is big and strong. I mean, we could go on here for a while. You want me to keep going? They’re really good.”

Indeed. The Jaguars’ offense is averaging 358.9 yards per game, ninth in the NFL. Their running game is ranked 12th (117.8 yards/game), their passing game 11th (241.1 yards/game), and they have averaged 29.9 points per game, fourth in the league.

Defensively, the Jaguars have been even better. They have the league’s ninth-best overall defense (319.2 yards/game), the sixth-best run defense (91 yards/game) and the 19th-best pass defense (228.2 yards/game).

The Jaguars have a +125-point margin over their opponents, the best mark in the league, and have averaged nearly two touchdowns more than their opponents per game.

As Harbaugh said, the Jaguars do a lot of good stuff.

“What’s their record?” Harbaugh asked, before quickly answering his own rhetorical question. “I think that makes them good. What did (former Giants Hall of Fame head coach) Bill Parcells say? ‘You are what your record says you are.’ So the Jaguars are really good. Their record says so.”

The Giants (5-3-1), who sit atop the NFC East and have their sights firmly on earning their first postseason berth since 2022, are looking to get off on the right foot as they enter the toughest part of their 2026 schedule starting Sunday.

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