Harbaugh Preaches Resiliency as Giants Chase First Playoff Berth Since 2022

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh knows who is on the schedule in the coming weeks. And while the focus is on winning one game at a time, Harbaugh emphasizes a recurring theme with his players.

Resiliency.

“You’ve watched us play. People have watched us play. You know where we are. We’re going to do everything we can do to try to win the game. Our guys are going to fight like crazy. They’re going to compete, and we’re capable of making plays,” he said.

The NFC East-leading Giants don’t always make things easy on themselves, which is probably why they still have their fair share of doubters. Currently slotted as the third seed in the NFC postseason race, the Giants have a 50% chance of making the postseason for the first time since 2022.

But Harbaugh, unfazed, believes his first Giants team has as good a chance as any team to make some noise, and he’s not quaking in his boots about the tough opponent Big Blue faces next weekend when it hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It’s pretty obvious that we can make plays on both sides of the ball. We’re chasing consistency, just like every single team in this league is chasing consistency,” he said.

“The so-called heavyweights, I’ve seen them play bad games too. I’ve seen them have plenty of bad plays. There’s no perfect team in this league. Is that pretty obvious to everybody? This is a tough league. It’s pretty even. We’re in it just like everybody else. We’ll be fighting there just like everybody else.”

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