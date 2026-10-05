EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese had himself a day in the team's 36-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium in Week 4.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft turned in a defensive masterpiece against the Cardinals, logging nine solo tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defensed, one quarterback hit, and one interception, which was one of the game's pivotal turning points in the Giants' favor.

He also became the fifth Giants rookie with three or more passes defensed and an interception in a game and the only Giants rookie since 1994 with nine or more tackles, three or more passes defensed and at least one interception in a game.

With just over three minutes remaining in the first half, Reese intercepted Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett after defensive tackle Shelby Harris batted the pass at the line. On the Giants' ensuing drive, quarterback Jameis Winston threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Malik Nabers to give New York its first lead of the day, 19-14.

For Reese, it was routine.

"I was just the man on the back," Reese said of his interception. "I saw the ball coming my way. He's there, and I look at the quarterback (Brissett), and I see the ball coming my way."

Arvell Reese is Just Getting Started

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) blocks a pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a former standout at Ohio State, Reese is no stranger to playing under the weight of great expectations. The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder became the first player Harbaugh drafted in the top five during his nearly two-decade run as an NFL head coach.

After a stellar performance throughout training camp and into the preseason, Reese earned the starting spot on the weak side of Harbaugh's defense. Given his triple-threat skill set, which allows him to stop the run, drop into coverage, and rush the passer, Reese has found comfort playing all over the field.

This week he joined select company, becoming the third rookie in the NFL since 2010 to record nine or more tackles, three or more passes defensed and one or more interceptions, joining Dee Milliner (Dec. 22, 2013) and Kerby Joseph (Nov. 6, 2022).

Still, Reese refuses to acknowledge it as anything but doing his job.

"I think it's just being in the moment," Reese said. "Being poised and knowing, having that 'win the game' on-defense mentality. Just trying to show up, play for the person beside me, and not play selfishly.

"I think it's just playing unselfishly," he continued. "Really trying to win and playing for the person beside you. Like I just said, bro, I play because I don't want to let the person beside me down. I do my job and try to dominate so he can know I've got his back."

As the Giants turn their attention to a Week 5 showdown with their division-rival Washington Commanders, Reese will look to add to his season totals of 34 tackles, four passes defensed, and the aforementioned interception.

He'll have his teammates' support, and he will also find added strength in knowing he had his best game as a pro in the presence of arguably the greatest defender in NFL history.

"Man, that means a lot," Reese said when told that Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was in attendance as part of the team's honoring of the 1986 Super Bowl championship team.

"With a guy like that in the building, him setting the standard for how that position is supposed to be played back in the day, it definitely means a lot to play a decent game like that."

Just "decent"?

"Yeah, a bunch of plays I left out there," Reese answered with a grin.

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