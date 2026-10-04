Deonte Banks’ Late-Game Heroics Seal Giants’ 36-24 Victory Over Cardinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The New York Giants rode a metaphorical roller coaster to their third win of the 2026 NFL.

New York fought a last-gasp effort from the Arizona Cardinals on 4th and Goal from their own 4-yard line with seconds remaining. Cornerback Deonte Banks earned the 98-yard interception-return for a touchdown en route to a 36-24 victory over the Cards at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.

Giants starting quarterback Jameis Winston completed 18 passes for 250 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Winston’s counterpart, Cardinals veteran Jacoby Brissett finished the day by going 21-for-35 with 166 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions — including Banks’ game-winner.

Receiver Malik Nabers turned in a standout performance, catching six passes for 112 yards and one touchdown, while running back Cam Skattebo carried 18 times for 58 yards.

For the Giants, it marked the first time they earned back-to-back wins against Arizona since they did so in 2005 and 2008. With the win, the Giants move to 3-1 on the season.

Game Summary

First Half

The Cardinals struck first with an eight-play, 58-yard scoring drive on the game’s opening drive. Arizona rookie running back Jeremiyah Love amassed 27 yards on four carries, helping to set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to Cards receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. Following a successful extra-point attempt from kicker Chad Ryland, Arizona put the Giants on their heels 7-0 with 11:08 remaining in the first quarter.

New York’s defense once again had difficulty containing Arizona’s ground game, as the Cardinals found the end zone on consecutive offensive drives. Five-year veteran rusher Tyler Allgeier ran for 38-yards in the series, including a 22-yard burn to the end zone to give Arizona a 14-3 lead.

While New York also scored on their first two offensive drives, they differed from their opponents in that both series’ ended in field goals. Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada connected on kicks from 39 and 50 yards respectively. Still, the club’s red zone woes remained, limiting them to only six points.

Still, the tide began to turn for the home team with just over 14:00 remaining in the second quarter. Facing 2nd-and-13 at the Cardinals 35, Brissett attempted to connect with Harrison deep downfield. However, rookie defender Arvell Reese put the Cards’ QB under stifling pressure, forcing the errant throw. The pass was intercepted by New York defenisve back Greg Newsome II, drawing significant cheers from the capacity crowd in East Rutherford.

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The Giants finally ended their streak of nine consecutive quarters without scoring a touchdown with 4:30 left in the second quarter. Winston finally led his offense to the end zone on a seven-play, 56-yard drive, culminating in a 12-yard scoring strike from Winston to receiver Malachi Fields. Despite a failed two-point conversion attempt to tight end Chris Manhertz, the Giants had finally notched a touchdown for the first time since Week 1.

Winston and the offense wasted little time in returning to the end zone, by scoring a touchdown on their ensuring series. Once again demonstrating his exceptional skill set, Reese intercepted Brissett in Cardinals territory after defenisve tackle Shelby Harris batted the pass at the line. Winston then delivered a 25-yard touchdown pass to Nabers to give New York its first lead of the day. Zvada added the extra point to give Big Blue a 19-14 advantage.

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Unfortunately for the Giants, an attempt to add points at the end of the half was thwarted when Winston attempted to find Fields over the middle. Arizona cornerback Denzel Burke intercepted Winston’s pass, giving the ball back to Brissett and the Cardinals with less than a minute remaining in the half. Ryland connected on an impressive 60-yard field goal, cutting New York’s halftime lead to 19-17.

Second Half

Despite possessing the ball to begin the second half, the narrative remained the same for Winston and the Giants offense. The 12-year veteran was intercepted by safety Budda Baker on a 3rd-and-13 pass attempt from New York’s 23. The Cardinals capitalized by traveling 37 yards on 10 plays, culminating in a two-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to tight end Elijah Higgins. Ryland’s extra point put the Cards back on top 24-19.

Determined to make amends for his previous gridiron sins, Winston opened the ensuing drive with a 28-yard completion to Nabers. Follwing a sack and an incompletion, the Giants starter connected with Fields on a 40-yard pass, advancing the offense to Arizona’s 18-yard line. He capped the nine-play, 76-yard drive with a 11-yard pass to tight end Theo Johnson. With running bac Najee Harris’ successful two-point conversion run, the Giants recaptured the lead at 27-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

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Though Zvada would add a 52-yard field goal (increasing his perfect 10-0 on FG attempts to his career) to give the Giants a 30-24 advantage, all eyes were on the final drive. Brissett lead the Cards on a 12-play, 63-yard drive — ultimately leading to his 4th-down pick six, a pass initially intended for receiver Michael Wilson. Banks’ 98-yard return delivered the 36-24 win for Big Blue, putting them at 3-1 on the season.

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Injury Report

Malik Nabers seemingly averted crisis after seemingly injuring his right shoulder in the first quarter. Facing 3rd-and-12 from the Giants 21, Winston attempted a pass deep to the right hoping to find Nabers. The star wideout made a leaping catch on the contested pass for 39 yards, landing hard on the same shoulder he injured in Week 2. After a brief evaluation on the sidelines, Nabers returned to action.

Receiver Braxton Berrios left the game in the first half with a foot injury. He was initially listed as questionable to return before being ruled out late in the fourth quarter.

Safety Jason Pinnock also left the game prior to the start of the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Pinnock had replaced third-year defensive back Tyler Nubin earlier in the half, who in turn, succeeded him upon his removal from the game. Pinnock did not return to action in Week 4.

Giants defensive end Chauncey Gholston left the game late in the third quarter after incurring a neck injury. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Blue Notes

The Giants celebrated the first of two "Legacy Games" this season with a halftime ceremony honoring the 1986 New York Giants team on the 40th anniversary of their Super Bowl XXI victory over the Denver Broncos.

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To help commemorate the event, the team wore the uniforms worn from 1980-1999 and the end zones will replicate the ones that appeared in the '80s and '90s.

NFC East Recap

The Washington Commanders fell to 1-3 on the season after a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London England. Running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns, while quarterback (and former Giant) Daniel Jones ran for a score.

Commanders starter Marcus Mariota exited the game after sustaining a knee injury on their second drive. Third-string rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis took over, with incumbent start Jayden Daniels already out of action with an elbow injury.

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 2-2 by making a late-game surge of their own to top the Houston Texans 34-30 at Reliant Stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles surrendered a 20-10 fourth quarter lead and eventually felt to the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles drop to 2-2 on the season.

What’s Next?

The Giants (3-1) will attempt to earn their fourth victory of the season when they travel to the Nation’s Capital for a Week 5 showdown with the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

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