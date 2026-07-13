Safe Bets to Longshots: Projecting the Ceiling for the Giants’ Entire Rookie Class

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The New York Giants have had an active offseason, overhauling a major portion of the roster after hiring head coach John Harbaugh. As part of the ongoing youth movement, Big Blue added 14 rookies to the current 90-man roster.

While some are sure to play significant roles in their first season, others are fighting for a final roster spot.

Here is a projected ranking of every rookie currently on Big Blue's roster, with each player placed into one of four categories that best summarizes their statuses by the end of the preseason.

Tier 4: UDFA Roster Longshots

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Ben Barten (68) participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

14. DL Ben Barten

Barten is a run-stuffing defensive tackle out of Wisconsin who will likely get lost in the shuffle among New York's loaded defensive line group. He's expected to compete for a spot on the practice squad in training camp.

13. DL Anquin Barnes Jr.

Like Barten, Barnes suffers from joining a crowded defensive tackle group. He has the athletic potential to carve out a career in the NFL, but it likely won't start with making the Giants' roster this season.

12. OT Jarrod Gray

Big Blue simply has too many offensive tackles already in the building for Gray to make the final roster. Gray is a former Australian rugby player and could be the Giants' International Pathway player.

11. OT Ryan Schernecke

Schernecke is capable of landing on an NFL roster as a depth piece on the offensive line, but New York may have too crowded a group for the former Division II star to crack the roster. The Giants will hope to keep him around on the practice squad.

Tier 3: Roster Hopefuls

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Damon Bankston (37) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. RB Damon Bankston

The highest-ranked UDFA on the list, Bankston, is an early dark horse to make the final roster. His best chance comes on special teams, where he could win a starting job as a kick returner. If Bankston can show his impact as a receiver and runner in training camp, he could overtake Eric Gray and Devin Singletary in the running back pecking order.

9. OT J.C. Davis

Davis is the lowest player on the list on whom the Giants used a draft pick. He was selected in the sixth round and will compete for a backup tackle spot. The 6'5" rookie is a capable left tackle, but he may need to prove himself capable of playing both tackle positions to make the roster.

Tier 2: Competing for Roles

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Jack Kelly (51) participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. DL Bobby Jamison-Travis

The first of the team’s three sixth-round selections, Jamison-Travis has already generated buzz this offseason as a standout among the rookie class. He won't start immediately for the Giants, but he'll spell starting nose tackle DJ Reader when necessary.

7. LB Jack Kelly

Kelly will likely be New York's fourth inside linebacker, but he could still play an important role. He's dangerous as a blitzer and produced nine sacks last season at BYU, and projects as having a role in defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s defensive plans.

6. CB Colton Hood

New York's second-round pick is a future starter at cornerback, but he hasn't won a starting job quite yet. He's set to compete with Greg Newsome II and Deonte Banks for the second starting outside cornerback role.

Even if he doesn't win the starting job, Hood will play a rotational role for the Giants this year. He's especially strong in man coverage, allowing receptions on just 31.3% of such targets at Tennessee last season.

Tier 1: Likely Starters

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (65) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. LS Ben Mann

Mann may be ranked here by default, as he's the only long snapper currently on the Giants' roster, but he should be a reliable member of the special teams unit.

4. WR Malachi Fields

New York spent multiple draft picks to trade up for Fields, so it's clear that they have a long-term plan for him. Veteran signings take the pressure off the rookie wideout, but he could still be an immediate starter, especially if Malik Nabers misses time to start the season.

3. K Dominic Zvada

Based on the spring, Zvada is the leader in Big Blue's kicker battle. He significantly outperformed Ben Sauls in minicamp and could have the starting spot locked up early in training camp, putting an end to the Giants' year-long search for a consistent presence at the position.

2. LB Arvell Reese

While Reese was the first player the G-Men drafted this offseason, his immediate role is slightly less clear than Mauigoa's. He'll start at inside linebacker, next to Tremaine Edmunds. But as head coach John Harbaugh said after Reese was drafted, the team will move Reese around the formation as he adjusts to the NFL.

1. G Francis Mauigoa

If he can stay healthy, Mauigoa should surpass 1,000 offensive snaps in his rookie season. The No. 10 pick in the draft will start at right guard for the Giants, though he could move to right tackle if Jermaine Eluemunor misses time. In a system expected to use more gap-scheme runs, Mauigoa's physicality and athleticism will be on full display.

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