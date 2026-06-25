Giants' Marcus Mbow Flashed Real Promise as a Rookie. Can He Earn a Bigger Role?

After a string of mostly misses for their offensive line, the New York Giants seem to have found themselves a promising gem in second-year tackle Marcus Mbow.

As a rookie last year, the Giants’ 2025 fifth-rounder played in 13 games in total, and never once looked or played like a wide-eyed rookie.

Mbow approached the game with a calm demeanor, intelligence, and reliability off the snap, qualities that were easy to like.

He was also light on his feet, which made it easy for him to move on every snap. That’s a rare quality for a Day 3 offensive lineman, and a good indication of the former Purdue lineman's ability to move and block in space.

Marcus Mbow, OL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 300 lbs.

EXP: 2 Years

School: Purdue

How Acquired: D5-’25

2025 in Review

Mbow had an inconsistent rookie season that threw him into the fire earlier than anybody expected after veteran James Hudson III drew multiple flags against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 while filling in for Andrew Thomas at left tackle.

After Hudson was benched, Mbow stepped in, going on to start two games at left tackle and one at right tackle. He allowed 26 pressures in 2025 , with 22 of them coming over 261 snaps at left tackle and the final four pressures over 58 snaps on the right side.

On film, Mbow seemed better in limited reps on the right side than he looked on the left, not surprising considering he’s likely more comfortable on the right side, since that’s what he played in college.

There’s no denying that Mbow has a lot of room to grow, but considering he came into the league as a rookie who was still relatively raw in his technique and his strength to hold up in the NFL, it’s easy to see the flashes he showed when he was thrust into action unexpectedly.

Contract/Cap Info

Mbow signed a standard four-year contract worth $4,618,384 with $414,384 guaranteed at signing.

Should the Giants decide to cut Mbow at any point this summer— and we doubt they will— they will have to eat $104,596 in dead cap this year, and $209,192 in dead money next year. Their cap savings for 2026 would be just over $1 million.

2026 Preview

Mbow finished the season as the swing tackle last year, and it looks as though the plan is to keep him there again this summer. It’s worth wondering whether this coaching staff might look to tap into Mbow’s college experience at guard and center , as that might be a better fit for him.

While first-round pick Francis Mauigoa appears to be the leading candidate for the starting right guard spot, there still needs to be competition for the role.

With very few exceptions, no one on a team that has only won seven games over the last two seasons should be handed a starting job based on contract or draft pedigree.

There’s a possibility that the Giants can view Mbow as just a long-term backup that can fit into multiple spots as needed with his pro experience at tackle and college experience at guard, but that would be a disservice to his potential.

Keeping Mbow at tackle long-term would give the Giants the stability of someone they can generally trust, but considering he would be behind Thomas and Eluemunor, that seems like a waste unless the team is just sitting and waiting for the next Thomas injury before throwing Mbow in there.

There’s clearly plenty of room for Mbow to grow and develop–one area in particular is his strength, as all too often last year, he was pushed back into the quarterback’s lap by power rushers.

That said, Mbow has some solid tools and a good foundation to build upon; it’s just a matter of what he does with the chances he gets this summer.

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