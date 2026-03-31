1 Free Agent the New York Giants Should Have Signed (At His Current Contract)

The New York Giants obtained essential balance in free agency. They stayed active without getting reckless. Signing center Tyler Linderbaum or wide receiver Alec Pierce would have been nice, but doing so could have also neglected other positions of need. There is one spot where the team could have splurged a little more, however.

The Giants were hurting for a cornerback when Cor'Dale Flott jumped to the Tennessee Titans. Greg Newsome II has shown promise in the past and is coming over on an affordable $8 million contract, but there was a Super Bowl champion on the open market.

Tariq Woolen inked a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for $12 million, fully guaranteed. New York could have matched that offer and paired him with Paulson Adebo.

The Giants would have then had two corners who recorded three or more interceptions in a single campaign at least twice. Big Blue had 14 combined in the last two seasons.

While there is more to playing tight coverage than just being a ball-hawk, takeaways are obviously an important aspect of a successful defense. And it has been missing from this team.

Will the NY Giants regret not getting Tariq Woolen?

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Woolen only snagged one interception last season, but he can still get the job done on the outside. The 26-year-old posted a 78.9 passer rating allowed and 8.5 yards per reception, according to Pro Football Focus, doing his part to help the Seattle Seahawks win their second championship in franchise history.

Woolen is not without his flaws. He foolishly taunted the Los Angeles Rams' sideline during the NFC Championship, gifting them an automatic first down and new life.

Following his costly penalty, he immediately allowed a touchdown. I know what you're thinking. The Giants need players who can keep their composure in key moments. He did accept accountability, however.

He also made impactful plays during Seattle's title run. Tariq Woolen has 12 picks and 53 pass breakups through 64 games. He is the type of CB New York could use.

The 2022-23 Pro Bowl selection just spent two years under Mike Macdonald, a man who was given his first NFL opportunity by new Giants head coach John Harbaugh. He could have quickly picked up Dennard Wilson's system and performed multiple functions on defense. This pairing just made sense.

Yes, tackling can be an issue -- 19 percent missed tackle rate last season -- but Greg Newsome has the same problem. Tariq Woolen can hold his own in coverage and boasts valuable big-game experience. The G-Men could have invested a few million more at cornerback.

Instead, they will face Woolen twice next season . Time will tell whether the Giants made a wise choice or were a bit too frugal in this instance.