3 Most Impactful Trades in NY Giants History
Despite its share of front-office miscalculations over the years, the New York Giants have done an overall effective job at getting value back throughout their 100-plus-year existence.
The 2024 trade for outside linebacker Brian Burns is working out beautifully for the team thus far -- Burns stands as a current sacks co-leader through eight games -- and could hold a prominent place in Big Blue lore when all is said and done.
There are a few other deals that jump out as the most impactful trades in franchise history.
Since the Giants are in the midst of another unsuccessful campaign and could be potential sellers ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline, reflecting on some of their greatest hits could prove quite therapeutic.
Let's hop into the time machine and revisit some of the best and most memorable player swaps New York has ever made.
RB Ottis Anderson from St. Louis
Long before quarterback Eli Manning shone in clutch time, there was Ottis Anderson, who was acquired mid-year in 1986 from the St. Louis Cardinals. The former running back enjoyed his own Super Bowl heroics and helped the Giants get over the hump during the illustrious Bill Parcells era.
New York was on the rise in the mid to late 1980s, but it still lacked juice on offense. Hall of Fame general manager George Young took a chance on the seemingly declining and injury-ridden Anderson in 1986, trading second and seventh-round draft picks to the then-St. Louis Cardinals.
The 1979 All-Pro and Offensive Rookie of the Year, who remains the Cardinals' all-time rushing leader to this day, may have been past his prime when he arrived in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But he still had plenty left to offer, especially on the grand stage.
Although Anderson did not leave much of a mark in Super Bowl XXI, he remained a trusted member of the team for the next few years, culminating in the most significant feat of his career.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown versus the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV. While the game will forever be remembered for a missed field goal, Anderson's contributions were instrumental to the Giants' 20-19 victory.
He took a swig from the fountain of youth, looking more spry than an age-34 running back should be, en route to becoming the oldest-ever Super Bowl MVP at the time. This previously overlooked trade pushed New York into the stratosphere.
DE Andy Robustelli from Los Angeles
The team was in a rut midway through the 20th Century, struggling to regain its championship form of the 1930s. New York desperately needed a spark, and a Los Angeles pregnancy proved to be the unlikely source of it.
When Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Andy Robustelli asked to report to training camp a couple of weeks late while his wife prepared to give birth, he reached an impasse with management. The Giants took advantage of this unforeseen conflict and pulled off a trade to land the game-wrecking pass-rusher in 1956.
Robustelli immediately elevated the squad to elite status, earning All-Pro honors and helping the Giants obliterate the Chicago Bears for the NFL Championship. Although he played during a time when defensive stats received little attention, the Hall of Famer dramatically changed the franchise's trajectory.
His run with New York, which included four First-Team All-Pro selections in nine seasons, and a whopping 52.5 sacks from 1960-64, is one of the most important tenures in team history.
Robustelli did not just infuse credibility into the Giants. He helped establish them as the hard-hitting, physical group that defined Big Blue football for generations of fans.
What makes the Andy Robustelli trade even more special is that the 1957 first-round draft pick that New York used to get him turned into wide receiver Del Shofner, a future Giants great who got to play a few years with No. 81.
QB Eli Manning from San Diego
The only proper place to wrap up this list is at the 2004 NFL Draft. Former GM Ernie Accorsi, the man who was ultimately forced to trade John Elway two decades earlier, completed a deal for possibly the most beloved player to ever wear a Giants uniform.
In 2004, quarterback Eli Manning, the first overall pick in that year’s draft, made it clear that he did not want to play for the then-San Diego Chargers, and Accorsi, who made little secret of his desire to see Manning in Giants’ blue, pounced on the opportunity to snag him.
The Chargers drafted Manning despite his feelings, while the Giants used the fourth overall pick to select quarterback Phillip Rivers. Accorsi sent Rivers and a boatload of picks that included the team’s 2004 third-round pick and their 2005 first- and fifth-round picks.
The Chargers turned those picks into All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman, All-Pro kicker Nate Kaeding, and tight end Jerome Collins. It was a steep price at the time, but it’s one that proved to be well worth it for the Giants.
Manning would eventually solidify himself as one of the most celebrated big-game performers to ever step foot on the gridiron, earning two Super Bowl MVP awards, completing two of the most famous passes ever, and throwing for a franchise-record 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns across 16 years.
If not for Accorsi's legendary trade, the pain that fans are presently feeling would probably be far more excruciating. No. 10 helped create life-lasting memories that people can cherish, especially as last-place finishes continue to pile up.
Hopefully, current GM Joe Schoen can draw inspiration from these Giants gems as he tries to build a brighter future in the Meadowlands.
